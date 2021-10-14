Dec 12, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; A general view of the Rose Bowl goal posts during an NCAA football game between the Southern California Trojans and the UCLA Bruins. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 22 NC State Wolf Pack (4-1, 0-0 ACC) are 3-point favorites on the road at Alumni Stadium against the Boston College Eagles (4-1, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021. Both teams feature solid defenses, with the Wolf Pack 11th in points per game allowed, and the Eagles 17th. The over/under is set at 52 for the game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for NC State vs. Boston College

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total NC State -3 52

Over/Under Insights

NC State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 52 points just two times this year.

Boston College has combined with its opponents to score more than 52 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to average 67.8 points per game, 15.8 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 32.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 19.4 fewer than the 52 total in this contest.

The average total in Wolf Pack games this season is 52.8, 0.8 points more than Saturday's total of 52.

The 54.1 PPG average total in Eagles games this season is 2.1 points more than this game's over/under.

NC State Stats and Trends

In NC State's five games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Wolf Pack have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3 points or more (in three chances).

NC State has eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities this year (three times in five games with a set point total).

The Wolf Pack put up 15.4 more points per game (32.2) than the Eagles surrender (16.8).

NC State is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 16.8 points.

The Wolf Pack rack up 433.8 yards per game, 115.4 more yards than the 318.4 the Eagles allow per matchup.

When NC State churns out over 318.4 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over six times this season, one fewer than the Eagles have forced (7).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for NC State at SISportsbook.

Boston College Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Boston College is 3-1-0 this season.

This year, the Eagles won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Boston College's games this season have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

This season the Eagles average 19.8 more points per game (35.6) than the Wolf Pack allow (15.8).

When Boston College puts up more than 15.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Eagles average 109.4 more yards per game (404.8) than the Wolf Pack allow (295.4).

When Boston College churns out more than 295.4 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Eagles have seven turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Wolf Pack.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats