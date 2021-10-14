Publish date:
Nebraska vs. Minnesota College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-4, 0-0 Big Ten) take college football's 18th-ranked rushing attack into a matchup with the Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-2, 0-0 Big Ten), who have the No. 5 rushing defense, on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Cornhuskers are 4-point favorites. The over/under is set at 48.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Nebraska vs. Minnesota
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Nebraska
-4
48
Over/Under Insights
- Nebraska has combined with its opponents to score more than 48 points in three of six games this season.
- Minnesota's games have gone over 48 points in two opportunities this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 8.3 points lower than the two team's combined 56.3 points per game average.
- The 37.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.5 fewer than the 48 total in this contest.
- Cornhuskers games this season feature an average total of 54.8 points, a number 6.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 48-point total for this game is 5.3 points below the 53.3 points per game average total in Golden Gophers games this season.
Nebraska Stats and Trends
- Nebraska has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Cornhuskers have been favored by 4 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Nebraska's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).
- This year, the Cornhuskers score 12.3 more points per game (31.9) than the Golden Gophers allow (19.6).
- When Nebraska records more than 19.6 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- The Cornhuskers average 493.3 yards per game, 185.5 more yards than the 307.8 the Golden Gophers give up per contest.
- Nebraska is 4-2 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team churns out more than 307.8 yards.
- The Cornhuskers have nine giveaways this season, while the Golden Gophers have nine takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Nebraska at SISportsbook.
Minnesota Stats and Trends
- Minnesota has two wins against the spread in five games this season.
- The Golden Gophers have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 4 points or more.
- Minnesota's games this season have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).
- The Golden Gophers score 24.4 points per game, 6.5 more than the Cornhuskers give up (17.9).
- Minnesota is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it records more than 17.9 points.
- The Golden Gophers rack up just 7.4 fewer yards per game (334.2) than the Cornhuskers allow (341.6).
- Minnesota is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team churns out more than 341.6 yards.
- The Golden Gophers have five giveaways this season, while the Cornhuskers have eight takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Nebraska
|Stats
|Minnesota
31.9
Avg. Points Scored
24.4
17.9
Avg. Points Allowed
19.6
493.3
Avg. Total Yards
334.2
341.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
307.8
9
Giveaways
5
8
Takeaways
9