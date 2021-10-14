Oct 9, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost walks off the field after an injury timeout following a play against the Michigan Wolverines during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-4, 0-0 Big Ten) take college football's 18th-ranked rushing attack into a matchup with the Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-2, 0-0 Big Ten), who have the No. 5 rushing defense, on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Cornhuskers are 4-point favorites. The over/under is set at 48.

Odds for Nebraska vs. Minnesota

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Nebraska -4 48

Over/Under Insights

Nebraska has combined with its opponents to score more than 48 points in three of six games this season.

Minnesota's games have gone over 48 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's over/under is 8.3 points lower than the two team's combined 56.3 points per game average.

The 37.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.5 fewer than the 48 total in this contest.

Cornhuskers games this season feature an average total of 54.8 points, a number 6.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 48-point total for this game is 5.3 points below the 53.3 points per game average total in Golden Gophers games this season.

Nebraska Stats and Trends

Nebraska has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.

The Cornhuskers have been favored by 4 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Nebraska's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

This year, the Cornhuskers score 12.3 more points per game (31.9) than the Golden Gophers allow (19.6).

When Nebraska records more than 19.6 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Cornhuskers average 493.3 yards per game, 185.5 more yards than the 307.8 the Golden Gophers give up per contest.

Nebraska is 4-2 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team churns out more than 307.8 yards.

The Cornhuskers have nine giveaways this season, while the Golden Gophers have nine takeaways .

Minnesota Stats and Trends

Minnesota has two wins against the spread in five games this season.

The Golden Gophers have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 4 points or more.

Minnesota's games this season have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

The Golden Gophers score 24.4 points per game, 6.5 more than the Cornhuskers give up (17.9).

Minnesota is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it records more than 17.9 points.

The Golden Gophers rack up just 7.4 fewer yards per game (334.2) than the Cornhuskers allow (341.6).

Minnesota is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team churns out more than 341.6 yards.

The Golden Gophers have five giveaways this season, while the Cornhuskers have eight takeaways .

Season Stats