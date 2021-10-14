Sep 4, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack head coach Jay Norvell looks on before a game against the California Golden Bears at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers heavily favor the Nevada Wolf Pack (4-1, 0-0 MWC) when they host the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (3-3, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in a matchup between MWC opponents at Mackay Stadium. Nevada is favored by two touchdowns. The over/under is 61 for this game.

Odds for Nevada vs. Hawaii

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Nevada -14 61

Over/Under Insights

Nevada has combined with its opponents to score more than 61 points only two times this year.

Hawaii's games have gone over 61 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to average 64.6 points per game, 3.6 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 5.2 points greater than the 55.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Wolf Pack games have an average total of 56.8 points this season, 4.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Rainbow Warriors have averaged a total of 64.7 points, 3.7 more than the set total in this contest.

Nevada Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Nevada is 3-2-0 this season.

The Wolf Pack have been favored by 14 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Nevada's games this year have gone over the point total in 80% of its opportunities (four times in five games with a set point total).

The Wolf Pack rack up 36.8 points per game, 5.8 more than the Rainbow Warriors allow per matchup (31).

Nevada is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 31 points.

The Wolf Pack rack up only 5.7 more yards per game (443) than the Rainbow Warriors give up per matchup (437.3).

When Nevada totals more than 437.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Wolf Pack have three giveaways this season, while the Rainbow Warriors have 16 takeaways .

Hawaii Stats and Trends

Hawaii is 3-2-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Rainbow Warriors are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 14 points or more.

Hawaii's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in five opportunities (20%).

The Rainbow Warriors rack up three more points per game (27.8) than the Wolf Pack surrender (24.8).

When Hawaii records more than 24.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Rainbow Warriors collect 42.9 more yards per game (417.5) than the Wolf Pack give up per outing (374.6).

When Hawaii piles up more than 374.6 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over five more times (12 total) than the Wolf Pack have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Season Stats