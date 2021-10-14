Publish date:
Nevada vs. Hawaii College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Oddsmakers heavily favor the Nevada Wolf Pack (4-1, 0-0 MWC) when they host the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (3-3, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in a matchup between MWC opponents at Mackay Stadium. Nevada is favored by two touchdowns. The over/under is 61 for this game.
Odds for Nevada vs. Hawaii
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Nevada
-14
61
Over/Under Insights
- Nevada has combined with its opponents to score more than 61 points only two times this year.
- Hawaii's games have gone over 61 points in two opportunities this season.
- The two teams combine to average 64.6 points per game, 3.6 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's total is 5.2 points greater than the 55.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Wolf Pack games have an average total of 56.8 points this season, 4.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Rainbow Warriors have averaged a total of 64.7 points, 3.7 more than the set total in this contest.
Nevada Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Nevada is 3-2-0 this season.
- The Wolf Pack have been favored by 14 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Nevada's games this year have gone over the point total in 80% of its opportunities (four times in five games with a set point total).
- The Wolf Pack rack up 36.8 points per game, 5.8 more than the Rainbow Warriors allow per matchup (31).
- Nevada is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 31 points.
- The Wolf Pack rack up only 5.7 more yards per game (443) than the Rainbow Warriors give up per matchup (437.3).
- When Nevada totals more than 437.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Wolf Pack have three giveaways this season, while the Rainbow Warriors have 16 takeaways .
Hawaii Stats and Trends
- Hawaii is 3-2-0 against the spread this year.
- This season, the Rainbow Warriors are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 14 points or more.
- Hawaii's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in five opportunities (20%).
- The Rainbow Warriors rack up three more points per game (27.8) than the Wolf Pack surrender (24.8).
- When Hawaii records more than 24.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Rainbow Warriors collect 42.9 more yards per game (417.5) than the Wolf Pack give up per outing (374.6).
- When Hawaii piles up more than 374.6 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over five more times (12 total) than the Wolf Pack have forced a turnover (7) this season.
Season Stats
|Nevada
|Stats
|Hawaii
36.8
Avg. Points Scored
27.8
24.8
Avg. Points Allowed
31
443
Avg. Total Yards
417.5
374.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
437.3
3
Giveaways
12
7
Takeaways
16