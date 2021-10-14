Oct 9, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell (7) runs with the ball during the second half against the Florida State Seminoles at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

The North Carolina Tar Heels (3-3, 0-0 ACC) host the Miami Hurricanes (2-3, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in matchup between ACC foes at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Miami is a touchdown underdog. The contest has an over/under of 63.

Odds for North Carolina vs. Miami

Favorite Spread Total North Carolina -7 63

Over/Under Insights

North Carolina and its opponents have gone over the current 63-point total in three of six games this season.

Miami has combined with its opponents to score more than 63 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 65.9, is 2.9 points above Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 9.3 points more than the 53.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Tar Heels games this season is 66.8, 3.8 points above Saturday's over/under of 63.

In 2021, games involving the Hurricanes have averaged a total of 58.5 points, 4.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

North Carolina Stats and Trends

Against the spread, North Carolina is 3-3-0 this year.

The Tar Heels have an against the spread record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 7 points or more so far this season.

North Carolina's games this year have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).

This year, the Tar Heels put up 8.5 more points per game (35.5) than the Hurricanes give up (27).

When North Carolina scores more than 27 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Tar Heels collect 486.2 yards per game, 100.6 more yards than the 385.6 the Hurricanes give up per outing.

In games that North Carolina churns out more than 385.6 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Tar Heels have turned the ball over five more times (9 total) than the Hurricanes have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Miami Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Miami has one win against the spread.

The Hurricanes have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 7 points or more.

Miami's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).

The Hurricanes average 3.7 more points per game (30.4) than the Tar Heels give up (26.7).

Miami is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it scores more than 26.7 points.

The Hurricanes average 66.4 more yards per game (438.4) than the Tar Heels give up per outing (372).

Miami is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team picks up over 372 yards.

This year the Hurricanes have turned the ball over seven times, while the Tar Heels have forced 7 turnovers.

Season Stats