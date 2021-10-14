Publish date:
North Carolina vs. Miami College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The North Carolina Tar Heels (3-3, 0-0 ACC) host the Miami Hurricanes (2-3, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in matchup between ACC foes at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Miami is a touchdown underdog. The contest has an over/under of 63.
Odds for North Carolina vs. Miami
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
North Carolina
-7
63
Over/Under Insights
- North Carolina and its opponents have gone over the current 63-point total in three of six games this season.
- Miami has combined with its opponents to score more than 63 points in one game this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 65.9, is 2.9 points above Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 9.3 points more than the 53.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Tar Heels games this season is 66.8, 3.8 points above Saturday's over/under of 63.
- In 2021, games involving the Hurricanes have averaged a total of 58.5 points, 4.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.
North Carolina Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, North Carolina is 3-3-0 this year.
- The Tar Heels have an against the spread record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 7 points or more so far this season.
- North Carolina's games this year have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).
- This year, the Tar Heels put up 8.5 more points per game (35.5) than the Hurricanes give up (27).
- When North Carolina scores more than 27 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Tar Heels collect 486.2 yards per game, 100.6 more yards than the 385.6 the Hurricanes give up per outing.
- In games that North Carolina churns out more than 385.6 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Tar Heels have turned the ball over five more times (9 total) than the Hurricanes have forced a turnover (4) this season.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for North Carolina at SISportsbook.
Miami Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season Miami has one win against the spread.
- The Hurricanes have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 7 points or more.
- Miami's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).
- The Hurricanes average 3.7 more points per game (30.4) than the Tar Heels give up (26.7).
- Miami is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it scores more than 26.7 points.
- The Hurricanes average 66.4 more yards per game (438.4) than the Tar Heels give up per outing (372).
- Miami is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team picks up over 372 yards.
- This year the Hurricanes have turned the ball over seven times, while the Tar Heels have forced 7 turnovers.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|North Carolina
|Stats
|Miami
35.5
Avg. Points Scored
30.4
26.7
Avg. Points Allowed
27
486.2
Avg. Total Yards
438.4
372
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
385.6
9
Giveaways
7
7
Takeaways
4