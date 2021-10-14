Sep 18, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Northern Illinois Huskies running back Jay Ducker (8) is tackled by defensive back DJ Turner (5) and Michigan Wolverines defensive back Brad Hawkins (2) in the first half. at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers give the Northern Illinois Huskies (4-2, 0-0 MAC) the edge when they host the Bowling Green Falcons (2-4, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in a matchup between MAC opponents at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium. Northern Illinois is favored by 9 points. The over/under is set at 45 points for the outing.

Odds for Northern Illinois vs. Bowling Green

Favorite Spread Total Northern Illinois -9 45

Over/Under Insights

Northern Illinois has combined with its opponents to put up more than 45 points in four of six games this season.

Bowling Green has combined with its opponents to score more than 45 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to average 45.2 points per game, 0.2 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 10 points under the 55 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Huskies games this season feature an average total of 55.3 points, a number 10.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 45-point total for this game is 5.6 points below the 50.6 points per game average total in Falcons games this season.

Northern Illinois Stats and Trends

Northern Illinois has four wins against the spread in six games this year.

The Huskies covered the spread in their only game when favored by 9 points or more.

Northern Illinois' games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

This year, the Huskies rack up 3.8 more points per game (27.5) than the Falcons surrender (23.7).

Northern Illinois is 2-0-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 23.7 points.

The Huskies average 380.2 yards per game, 35.4 more yards than the 344.8 the Falcons give up per matchup.

Northern Illinois is 2-0-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team churns out more than 344.8 yards.

The Huskies have nine giveaways this season, while the Falcons have 10 takeaways .

Bowling Green Stats and Trends

Bowling Green is 5-1-0 against the spread this season.

So far this year, the Falcons have been installed as underdogs by a 9-point margin or more four times and are 4-0 ATS in those games.

Bowling Green's games this season have gone over the total in one out of six opportunities (16.7%).

The Falcons put up 17.7 points per game, 13.6 fewer than the Huskies surrender (31.3).

The Falcons rack up 291.5 yards per game, 119.7 fewer yards than the 411.2 the Huskies allow.

The Falcons have turned the ball over seven more times (12 total) than the Huskies have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Season Stats