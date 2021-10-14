Publish date:
Rutgers vs. Northwestern College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-3, 0-0 Big Ten) visit the Northwestern Wildcats (2-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in matchup between Big Ten opponents at Ryan Field. Northwestern is a 2-point underdog. The contest has a point total set at 44.5.
Odds for Rutgers vs. Northwestern
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Rutgers
-2
44.5
Over/Under Insights
- Rutgers and its opponents have scored at least 44.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- only two times this season.
- In 60% of Northwestern's games this season (3/5), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 44.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49, is 4.5 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- The 50 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 5.5 more than the 44.5 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Scarlet Knights games this season is 50.7, 6.2 points more than Saturday's over/under of 44.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Wildcats have averaged a total of 48.0 points, 3.5 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Rutgers Stats and Trends
- Rutgers has played six games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Scarlet Knights have been favored by 2 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.
- Rutgers' games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).
- The Scarlet Knights average 27.0 points per game, comparable to the 27.2 per contest the Wildcats surrender.
- Rutgers is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 27.2 points.
- The Scarlet Knights average 93.9 fewer yards per game (354.7) than the Wildcats give up per outing (448.6).
- The Scarlet Knights have five giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have eight takeaways .
Northwestern Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season Northwestern has one win against the spread.
- The Wildcats have been underdogs by 2 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.
- Northwestern's games this season have eclipsed the over/under three times in five opportunities (60%).
- The Wildcats average 22.0 points per game, comparable to the 22.8 the Scarlet Knights allow.
- Northwestern is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.8 points.
- The Wildcats average only 2.4 more yards per game (367.2) than the Scarlet Knights give up (364.8).
- In games that Northwestern amasses over 364.8 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- This year the Wildcats have nine turnovers, one fewer than the Scarlet Knights have takeaways (10).
Season Stats
|Rutgers
|Stats
|Northwestern
27.0
Avg. Points Scored
22.0
22.8
Avg. Points Allowed
27.2
354.7
Avg. Total Yards
367.2
364.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
448.6
5
Giveaways
9
10
Takeaways
8