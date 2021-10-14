Sep 25, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Carl Richardson (9) runs and is tackled by Ohio Bobcats cornerback Pierre Kemeni (7) during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-3, 0-0 Big Ten) visit the Northwestern Wildcats (2-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in matchup between Big Ten opponents at Ryan Field. Northwestern is a 2-point underdog. The contest has a point total set at 44.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Rutgers vs. Northwestern

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Rutgers -2 44.5

Over/Under Insights

Rutgers and its opponents have scored at least 44.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- only two times this season.

In 60% of Northwestern's games this season (3/5), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 44.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49, is 4.5 points more than Saturday's over/under.

The 50 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 5.5 more than the 44.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Scarlet Knights games this season is 50.7, 6.2 points more than Saturday's over/under of 44.5.

In 2021, games involving the Wildcats have averaged a total of 48.0 points, 3.5 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Rutgers Stats and Trends

Rutgers has played six games, with three wins against the spread.

The Scarlet Knights have been favored by 2 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

Rutgers' games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

The Scarlet Knights average 27.0 points per game, comparable to the 27.2 per contest the Wildcats surrender.

Rutgers is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 27.2 points.

The Scarlet Knights average 93.9 fewer yards per game (354.7) than the Wildcats give up per outing (448.6).

The Scarlet Knights have five giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have eight takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Rutgers at SISportsbook.

Northwestern Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Northwestern has one win against the spread.

The Wildcats have been underdogs by 2 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

Northwestern's games this season have eclipsed the over/under three times in five opportunities (60%).

The Wildcats average 22.0 points per game, comparable to the 22.8 the Scarlet Knights allow.

Northwestern is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.8 points.

The Wildcats average only 2.4 more yards per game (367.2) than the Scarlet Knights give up (364.8).

In games that Northwestern amasses over 364.8 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

This year the Wildcats have nine turnovers, one fewer than the Scarlet Knights have takeaways (10).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats