The No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners (6-0, 0-0 Big 12), who have college football's eighth-ranked scoring offense, take on the TCU Horned Frogs (3-2, 0-0 Big 12) and their 16th-ranked scoring offense on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Sooners are heavy, 13.5-point favorites. The game has a 65-point over/under.

Odds for Oklahoma vs. TCU

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Oklahoma -13.5 65

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma's games this season have gone over 65 points four of six times.

In 75% of TCU's games this season (3/4), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 65.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 79.6, is 14.6 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

The 51.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 13.2 fewer than the 65 over/under in this contest.

The Sooners and their opponents score an average of 62 points per game, three fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Horned Frogs have averaged a total of 59.5 points, 5.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Oklahoma Stats and Trends

So far this year Oklahoma has two wins against the spread.

The Sooners have been favored by 13.5 points or more four times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Oklahoma's games this year have hit the over on four of six set point totals (66.7%).

This year, the Sooners rack up 13.2 more points per game (41.2) than the Horned Frogs allow (28).

Oklahoma is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team records more than 28 points.

The Sooners average 42.3 more yards per game (471.5) than the Horned Frogs give up per matchup (429.2).

In games that Oklahoma churns out over 429.2 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year, the Sooners have six turnovers, one fewer than the Horned Frogs have takeaways (7).

TCU Stats and Trends

TCU has one win against the spread in five games this season.

TCU's games this season have hit the over three times in four opportunities (75%).

This season the Horned Frogs rack up 14.6 more points per game (38.4) than the Sooners surrender (23.8).

When TCU scores more than 23.8 points, it is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Horned Frogs collect 91.5 more yards per game (444.8) than the Sooners allow per matchup (353.3).

When TCU picks up more than 353.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Horned Frogs have turned the ball over six times, four fewer times than the Sooners have forced turnovers (10).

Season Stats