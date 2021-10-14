Publish date:
Oklahoma vs. TCU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners (6-0, 0-0 Big 12), who have college football's eighth-ranked scoring offense, take on the TCU Horned Frogs (3-2, 0-0 Big 12) and their 16th-ranked scoring offense on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Sooners are heavy, 13.5-point favorites. The game has a 65-point over/under.
Odds for Oklahoma vs. TCU
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Oklahoma
-13.5
65
Over/Under Insights
- Oklahoma's games this season have gone over 65 points four of six times.
- In 75% of TCU's games this season (3/4), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 65.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 79.6, is 14.6 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- The 51.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 13.2 fewer than the 65 over/under in this contest.
- The Sooners and their opponents score an average of 62 points per game, three fewer than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Horned Frogs have averaged a total of 59.5 points, 5.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Oklahoma Stats and Trends
- So far this year Oklahoma has two wins against the spread.
- The Sooners have been favored by 13.5 points or more four times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Oklahoma's games this year have hit the over on four of six set point totals (66.7%).
- This year, the Sooners rack up 13.2 more points per game (41.2) than the Horned Frogs allow (28).
- Oklahoma is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team records more than 28 points.
- The Sooners average 42.3 more yards per game (471.5) than the Horned Frogs give up per matchup (429.2).
- In games that Oklahoma churns out over 429.2 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- This year, the Sooners have six turnovers, one fewer than the Horned Frogs have takeaways (7).
TCU Stats and Trends
- TCU has one win against the spread in five games this season.
- TCU's games this season have hit the over three times in four opportunities (75%).
- This season the Horned Frogs rack up 14.6 more points per game (38.4) than the Sooners surrender (23.8).
- When TCU scores more than 23.8 points, it is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Horned Frogs collect 91.5 more yards per game (444.8) than the Sooners allow per matchup (353.3).
- When TCU picks up more than 353.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Horned Frogs have turned the ball over six times, four fewer times than the Sooners have forced turnovers (10).
Season Stats
|Oklahoma
|Stats
|TCU
41.2
Avg. Points Scored
38.4
23.8
Avg. Points Allowed
28
471.5
Avg. Total Yards
444.8
353.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
429.2
6
Giveaways
6
10
Takeaways
7