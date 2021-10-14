Jul 20, 2021; Hoover, Alabama, USA; Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Matt Corral talks with the media during SEC Media Days at Hyatt Regency Birmingham. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels (4-1, 0-0 SEC), who have college football's fourth-ranked scoring offense, meet the Tennessee Volunteers (4-2, 0-0 SEC) and their seventh-ranked scoring offense on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Rebels are just 2.5-point favorites. The contest's point total is set at 82.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Ole Miss vs. Tennessee

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Ole Miss -2.5 82

Over/Under Insights

Ole Miss and its opponents have combined for 82 points only twice this season.

Tennessee's games have gone over 82 points in only one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to average 87.7 points per game, 5.7 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 52.5 points per game, 29.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Rebels and their opponents score an average of 73.1 points per game, 8.9 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 59.2 PPG average total in Volunteers games this season is 22.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Ole Miss Stats and Trends

Ole Miss has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

The Rebels have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in three chances).

Ole Miss has gone over the point total in 75% of its opportunities this year (three times over four games with a set point total).

The Rebels score 24.7 more points per game (46.2) than the Volunteers surrender (21.5).

Ole Miss is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 21.5 points.

The Rebels average 217.3 more yards per game (561.6) than the Volunteers give up per outing (344.3).

In games that Ole Miss picks up more than 344.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Rebels have turned the ball over three times this season, five fewer than the Volunteers have forced (8).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Ole Miss at SISportsbook.

Tennessee Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Tennessee is 3-3-0 this year.

The Volunteers have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in three chances).

Tennessee's games this year have hit the over on four of six set point totals (66.7%).

The Volunteers put up 41.5 points per game, 10.5 more than the Rebels give up (31).

Tennessee is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team puts up more than 31 points.

The Volunteers collect 41.8 more yards per game (474) than the Rebels allow per matchup (432.2).

In games that Tennessee churns out over 432.2 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Volunteers have six giveaways this season, while the Rebels have eight takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats