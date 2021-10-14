Oct 2, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Anthony Brown (13) prepares to throw the football during the second quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 9 Oregon Ducks (4-1, 0-0 Pac-12) host the California Golden Bears (1-4, 0-0 Pac-12) on Friday, October 15, 2021 in matchup between Pac-12 rivals at Autzen Stadium. Cal is a 13.5-point underdog. The total has been set at 54 points for this game.

Odds for Oregon vs. Cal

Favorite Spread Total Oregon -13.5 54

Over/Under Insights

Oregon has combined with its opponents to score more than 54 points in all five games this season.

Cal and its opponents have combined to score more than 54 points in three of five games this season.

Friday's over/under is 6.0 points lower than the two team's combined 60 points per game average.

The 49.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.6 fewer than the 54 over/under in this contest.

The Ducks and their opponents have scored an average of 59.3 points per game in 2021, 5.3 more than Friday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Golden Bears have averaged a total of 49.6 points, 4.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Oregon Stats and Trends

Oregon has covered the spread on one occasion this season.

This season, the Ducks are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 13.5 points or more (in three chances).

Oregon's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

The Ducks rack up 35.8 points per game, 8.2 more than the Golden Bears surrender per outing (27.6).

Oregon is 1-3 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 27.6 points.

The Ducks collect 22.0 more yards per game (421.2) than the Golden Bears allow per outing (399.2).

When Oregon picks up over 399.2 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Ducks have turned the ball over two times this season, four fewer than the Golden Bears have forced (6).

Cal Stats and Trends

Cal has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

Cal's games this year have gone over the total in three out of five opportunities (60%).

This season the Golden Bears rack up just 2.4 more points per game (24.2) than the Ducks surrender (21.8).

When Cal scores more than 21.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Golden Bears rack up just 1.8 fewer yards per game (407.2) than the Ducks allow (409.0).

When Cal amasses over 409.0 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Golden Bears have turned the ball over six times, seven fewer times than the Ducks have forced turnovers (13).

