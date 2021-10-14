Sep 25, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) leaves the field after defeating the New Hampshire Wildcats at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh won 77-7. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Panthers (4-1, 0-0 ACC) and the first-ranked scoring offense will square off against the Virginia Tech Hokies (3-2, 0-0 ACC) and the 24th-ranked scoring defense on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Panthers are favored by 5 points in the contest. The over/under is set at 57.5.

Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Virginia Tech

Favorite Spread Total Pittsburgh -5 57.5

Over/Under Insights

Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to go over 57.5 points in all five games this season.

Virginia Tech has combined with its opponents to score more than 57.5 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to score 77 points per game, 19.5 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 41.2 points per game, 16.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Panthers games have an average total of 56.2 points this season, 1.3 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 53.4 PPG average total in Hokies games this season is 4.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Pittsburgh Stats and Trends

Pittsburgh is 4-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Panthers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 5 points or more (in three chances).

Pittsburgh's games this year have gone over the total in five out of five opportunities.

This year, the Panthers rack up 33.8 more points per game (52.4) than the Hokies give up (18.6).

Pittsburgh is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 18.6 points.

The Panthers collect 554.2 yards per game, 212.2 more yards than the 342 the Hokies allow per matchup.

Pittsburgh is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team piles up over 342 yards.

The Panthers have turned the ball over five times this season, three fewer than the Hokies have forced (8).

Virginia Tech Stats and Trends

Virginia Tech has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

This season, the Hokies won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 5 points or more.

Virginia Tech's games this season have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).

This season the Hokies rack up just two more points per game (24.6) than the Panthers surrender (22.6).

When Virginia Tech scores more than 22.6 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Hokies collect 329.4 yards per game, only nine fewer than the 338.4 the Panthers allow.

The Hokies have turned the ball over six times, two fewer times than the Panthers have forced turnovers (8).

Season Stats