Publish date:
Pittsburgh vs. Virginia Tech College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Pittsburgh Panthers (4-1, 0-0 ACC) and the first-ranked scoring offense will square off against the Virginia Tech Hokies (3-2, 0-0 ACC) and the 24th-ranked scoring defense on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Panthers are favored by 5 points in the contest. The over/under is set at 57.5.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Virginia Tech
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Pittsburgh
-5
57.5
Over/Under Insights
- Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to go over 57.5 points in all five games this season.
- Virginia Tech has combined with its opponents to score more than 57.5 points in one game this season.
- The two teams combine to score 77 points per game, 19.5 more than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads combine to surrender 41.2 points per game, 16.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Panthers games have an average total of 56.2 points this season, 1.3 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 53.4 PPG average total in Hokies games this season is 4.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Pittsburgh Stats and Trends
- Pittsburgh is 4-1-0 against the spread this season.
- The Panthers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 5 points or more (in three chances).
- Pittsburgh's games this year have gone over the total in five out of five opportunities.
- This year, the Panthers rack up 33.8 more points per game (52.4) than the Hokies give up (18.6).
- Pittsburgh is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 18.6 points.
- The Panthers collect 554.2 yards per game, 212.2 more yards than the 342 the Hokies allow per matchup.
- Pittsburgh is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team piles up over 342 yards.
- The Panthers have turned the ball over five times this season, three fewer than the Hokies have forced (8).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Pittsburgh at SISportsbook.
Virginia Tech Stats and Trends
- Virginia Tech has covered the spread on two occasions this season.
- This season, the Hokies won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 5 points or more.
- Virginia Tech's games this season have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).
- This season the Hokies rack up just two more points per game (24.6) than the Panthers surrender (22.6).
- When Virginia Tech scores more than 22.6 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Hokies collect 329.4 yards per game, only nine fewer than the 338.4 the Panthers allow.
- The Hokies have turned the ball over six times, two fewer times than the Panthers have forced turnovers (8).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Pittsburgh
|Stats
|Virginia Tech
52.4
Avg. Points Scored
24.6
22.6
Avg. Points Allowed
18.6
554.2
Avg. Total Yards
329.4
338.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
342
5
Giveaways
6
8
Takeaways
8