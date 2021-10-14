Publish date:
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Pittsburgh Steelers (2-3) are 5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, October 17, 2021 against the Seattle Seahawks (2-3). The game has a point total set at 42.5.
Odds for Steelers vs. Seahawks
Over/under insights
- Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the current 42.5-point total in three of five games this season.
- Seattle's games have gone over 42.5 points in all five opportunities this season.
- Sunday's total is 0.3 points lower than the two team's combined 42.8 points per game average.
- The 47.6 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 5.1 more than the 42.5 over/under in this contest.
- Steelers games this season feature an average total of 44.3 points, a number 1.8 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
- The 52.3 PPG average total in Seahawks games this season is 9.8 points more than this game's over/under.
Steelers stats and trends
- Pittsburgh has two wins against the spread in five games this year.
- The Steelers have been favored by 5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Pittsburgh's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in five opportunities (20%).
- The Steelers put up 18.8 points per game, 6.4 fewer than the Seahawks allow per matchup (25.2).
- The Steelers rack up 131.2 fewer yards per game (319.6) than the Seahawks give up per matchup (450.8).
- This year, the Steelers have turned the ball over six times, one more than the Seahawks' takeaways (5).
Seahawks stats and trends
- So far this season Seattle has two wins against the spread.
- Seattle's games this season have eclipsed the over/under one time in five opportunities (20%).
- The Seahawks average 24 points per game, comparable to the 22.4 the Steelers give up.
- Seattle is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team records more than 22.4 points.
- The Seahawks rack up just 10 fewer yards per game (351) than the Steelers allow per contest (361).
- When Seattle amasses over 361 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Seahawks have three giveaways this season, while the Steelers have four takeaways.
Home and road insights
- Pittsburgh has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, at home this season.
- At home, the Steelers are winless ATS (0-1) as 5-point favorites or greater.
- This season, in three home games, Pittsburgh has gone over the total once.
- Steelers home games this season average 42.7 total points, 0.2 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).
- Away from home, Seattle has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.
- In three road games this season, Seattle has not gone over the total.
- This season, Seahawks away games average 51.5 points, 9.0 more than this outing's over/under (42.5).
