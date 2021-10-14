Oct 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) passes the ball against the Denver Broncos during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 27-19. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers (2-3) are 5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, October 17, 2021 against the Seattle Seahawks (2-3). The game has a point total set at 42.5.

Odds for Steelers vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the current 42.5-point total in three of five games this season.

Seattle's games have gone over 42.5 points in all five opportunities this season.

Sunday's total is 0.3 points lower than the two team's combined 42.8 points per game average.

The 47.6 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 5.1 more than the 42.5 over/under in this contest.

Steelers games this season feature an average total of 44.3 points, a number 1.8 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 52.3 PPG average total in Seahawks games this season is 9.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Steelers stats and trends

Pittsburgh has two wins against the spread in five games this year.

The Steelers have been favored by 5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Pittsburgh's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in five opportunities (20%).

The Steelers put up 18.8 points per game, 6.4 fewer than the Seahawks allow per matchup (25.2).

The Steelers rack up 131.2 fewer yards per game (319.6) than the Seahawks give up per matchup (450.8).

This year, the Steelers have turned the ball over six times, one more than the Seahawks' takeaways (5).

Seahawks stats and trends

So far this season Seattle has two wins against the spread.

Seattle's games this season have eclipsed the over/under one time in five opportunities (20%).

The Seahawks average 24 points per game, comparable to the 22.4 the Steelers give up.

Seattle is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team records more than 22.4 points.

The Seahawks rack up just 10 fewer yards per game (351) than the Steelers allow per contest (361).

When Seattle amasses over 361 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Seahawks have three giveaways this season, while the Steelers have four takeaways.

Home and road insights

Pittsburgh has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, at home this season.

At home, the Steelers are winless ATS (0-1) as 5-point favorites or greater.

This season, in three home games, Pittsburgh has gone over the total once.

Steelers home games this season average 42.7 total points, 0.2 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).

Away from home, Seattle has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.

In three road games this season, Seattle has not gone over the total.

This season, Seahawks away games average 51.5 points, 9.0 more than this outing's over/under (42.5).

