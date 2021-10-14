Oct 9, 2021; Carson, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs head coach Brady Hoke meets with New Mexico Lobos head coach Danny Gonzales following the 31-7 victory at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

MWC opponents square off when the No. 24 San Diego State Aztecs (5-0, 0-0 MWC) visit the San Jose State Spartans (3-3, 0-0 MWC) on Friday, October 15, 2021 at CEFCU Stadium. San Diego State is favored by 9.5 points. The total is 41 points for this game.

Odds for San Diego State vs. San Jose State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total San Diego State -9.5 41

Over/Under Insights

San Diego State and its opponents have combined to score more than 41 points in three of five games this season.

San Jose State's games have gone over 41 points in three of six chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 56.1 points per game, 15.1 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 0.6 points greater than the 40.4 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Aztecs games this season feature an average total of 44.6 points, a number 3.6 points higher than Friday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Spartans have averaged a total of 56.1 points, 15.1 more than the set total in this contest.

San Diego State Stats and Trends

San Diego State is 4-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Aztecs have been favored by 9.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

San Diego State has eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities this year (three times over five games with a set point total).

The Aztecs score 11.8 more points per game (35.6) than the Spartans allow (23.8).

When San Diego State records more than 23.8 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Aztecs average only 0.7 more yards per game (370.2) than the Spartans allow per outing (369.5).

In games that San Diego State churns out more than 369.5 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Aztecs have turned the ball over six times, three more than the Spartans' takeaways (3).

San Jose State Stats and Trends

San Jose State has covered the spread once this season.

This season, the Spartans are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 9.5 points or more.

San Jose State has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (three times over six games with a set point total).

The Spartans rack up 3.9 more points per game (20.5) than the Aztecs surrender (16.6).

When San Jose State records more than 16.6 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Spartans average 63.0 more yards per game (333.0) than the Aztecs give up per outing (270.0).

When San Jose State piles up more than 270.0 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

This season the Spartans have turned the ball over 13 times, four more than the Aztecs' takeaways (9).

Season Stats