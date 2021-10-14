Publish date:
South Alabama vs. Georgia Southern College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The South Alabama Jaguars (3-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) host the Georgia Southern Eagles (2-4, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Thursday, October 14, 2021 in matchup between Sun Belt opponents at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Georgia Southern is a 3-point underdog. This matchup has an over/under of 50.5 points.
Odds for South Alabama vs. Georgia Southern
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
South Alabama
-3
50.5
Over/Under Insights
- South Alabama and its opponents have scored at least 50.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only one time this season.
- Georgia Southern's games have gone over 50.5 points in three of five chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.8, is 0.3 points more than Thursday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 2.2 points fewer than the 52.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Jaguars and their opponents score an average of 50.5 points per game, the same as Thursday's total.
- The 54.3 PPG average total in Eagles games this season is 3.8 points more than this game's over/under.
South Alabama Stats and Trends
- South Alabama has two wins against the spread in five games this year.
- The Jaguars have been favored by 3 points or more three times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- South Alabama's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).
- The Jaguars put up 6.7 fewer points per game (26.0) than the Eagles give up (32.7).
- The Jaguars rack up 126.4 fewer yards per game (360.6) than the Eagles give up per contest (487.0).
- The Jaguars have turned the ball over nine times this season, four more turnovers than the Eagles have forced (5).
Georgia Southern Stats and Trends
- Georgia Southern has played six games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Eagles have been underdogs by 3 points or more four times this year and have covered the spread twice.
- Georgia Southern has hit the over in 60% of its opportunities this year (three times over five games with a set point total).
- The Eagles score 4.8 more points per game (24.8) than the Jaguars allow (20.0).
- When Georgia Southern puts up more than 20.0 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Eagles average 68.9 more yards per game (380.7) than the Jaguars give up (311.8).
- When Georgia Southern churns out more than 311.8 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Eagles have six giveaways this season, while the Jaguars have 11 takeaways .
Season Stats
|South Alabama
|Stats
|Georgia Southern
26.0
Avg. Points Scored
24.8
20.0
Avg. Points Allowed
32.7
360.6
Avg. Total Yards
380.7
311.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
487.0
9
Giveaways
6
11
Takeaways
5