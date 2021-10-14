Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Silhouette view of a portion of Camp Randall Stadium during the game between the BYU Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The South Alabama Jaguars (3-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) host the Georgia Southern Eagles (2-4, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Thursday, October 14, 2021 in matchup between Sun Belt opponents at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Georgia Southern is a 3-point underdog. This matchup has an over/under of 50.5 points.

Odds for South Alabama vs. Georgia Southern

Favorite Spread Total South Alabama -3 50.5

Over/Under Insights

South Alabama and its opponents have scored at least 50.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only one time this season.

Georgia Southern's games have gone over 50.5 points in three of five chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.8, is 0.3 points more than Thursday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 2.2 points fewer than the 52.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Jaguars and their opponents score an average of 50.5 points per game, the same as Thursday's total.

The 54.3 PPG average total in Eagles games this season is 3.8 points more than this game's over/under.

South Alabama Stats and Trends

South Alabama has two wins against the spread in five games this year.

The Jaguars have been favored by 3 points or more three times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

South Alabama's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

The Jaguars put up 6.7 fewer points per game (26.0) than the Eagles give up (32.7).

The Jaguars rack up 126.4 fewer yards per game (360.6) than the Eagles give up per contest (487.0).

The Jaguars have turned the ball over nine times this season, four more turnovers than the Eagles have forced (5).

Georgia Southern Stats and Trends

Georgia Southern has played six games, with three wins against the spread.

The Eagles have been underdogs by 3 points or more four times this year and have covered the spread twice.

Georgia Southern has hit the over in 60% of its opportunities this year (three times over five games with a set point total).

The Eagles score 4.8 more points per game (24.8) than the Jaguars allow (20.0).

When Georgia Southern puts up more than 20.0 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Eagles average 68.9 more yards per game (380.7) than the Jaguars give up (311.8).

When Georgia Southern churns out more than 311.8 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Eagles have six giveaways this season, while the Jaguars have 11 takeaways .

Season Stats