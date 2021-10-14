Oct 2, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks running back MarShawn Lloyd (1) drops a pass against the Troy Trojans in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

The South Carolina Gamecocks (3-3, 0-0 SEC) host the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-4, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in matchup between SEC rivals at Williams-Brice Stadium. Vanderbilt is an 18.5-point underdog. A 50.5-point over/under is set for the contest.

Odds for South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt

Favorite Spread Total South Carolina -18.5 50.5

Over/Under Insights

South Carolina and its opponents have scored at least 50.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only twice this season.

Vanderbilt's games have gone over 50.5 points in three of five chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 35.3, is 15.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 58.2 points per game, 7.7 more than this contest's over/under.

Gamecocks games this season feature an average total of 50.6 points, a number 0.1 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 53.2 PPG average total in Commodores games this season is 2.7 points more than this game's over/under.

South Carolina Stats and Trends

South Carolina has played six games, with three wins against the spread.

South Carolina's games this year have gone over the point total two times in five opportunities (40%).

This year, the Gamecocks score 14.2 fewer points per game (22) than the Commodores allow (36.2).

The Gamecocks average 336.3 yards per game, 116.2 fewer yards than the 452.5 the Commodores allow per matchup.

The Gamecocks have turned the ball over four more times (10 total) than the Commodores have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Vanderbilt Stats and Trends

Vanderbilt has covered the spread once this year.

This season, the Commodores are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 18.5 points or more.

Vanderbilt's games this year have gone over the total in three out of five opportunities (60%).

The Commodores put up 13.3 points per game, 8.7 fewer than the Gamecocks allow (22).

Vanderbilt is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 22 points.

The Commodores rack up just 18.5 fewer yards per game (310.7) than the Gamecocks give up per matchup (329.2).

In games that Vanderbilt picks up more than 329.2 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Commodores have turned the ball over 12 times, two fewer times than the Gamecocks have forced turnovers (14).

Season Stats