Publish date:
South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The South Carolina Gamecocks (3-3, 0-0 SEC) host the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-4, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in matchup between SEC rivals at Williams-Brice Stadium. Vanderbilt is an 18.5-point underdog. A 50.5-point over/under is set for the contest.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
South Carolina
-18.5
50.5
Over/Under Insights
- South Carolina and its opponents have scored at least 50.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only twice this season.
- Vanderbilt's games have gone over 50.5 points in three of five chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 35.3, is 15.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 58.2 points per game, 7.7 more than this contest's over/under.
- Gamecocks games this season feature an average total of 50.6 points, a number 0.1 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 53.2 PPG average total in Commodores games this season is 2.7 points more than this game's over/under.
South Carolina Stats and Trends
- South Carolina has played six games, with three wins against the spread.
- South Carolina's games this year have gone over the point total two times in five opportunities (40%).
- This year, the Gamecocks score 14.2 fewer points per game (22) than the Commodores allow (36.2).
- The Gamecocks average 336.3 yards per game, 116.2 fewer yards than the 452.5 the Commodores allow per matchup.
- The Gamecocks have turned the ball over four more times (10 total) than the Commodores have forced a turnover (6) this season.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for South Carolina at SISportsbook.
Vanderbilt Stats and Trends
- Vanderbilt has covered the spread once this year.
- This season, the Commodores are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 18.5 points or more.
- Vanderbilt's games this year have gone over the total in three out of five opportunities (60%).
- The Commodores put up 13.3 points per game, 8.7 fewer than the Gamecocks allow (22).
- Vanderbilt is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 22 points.
- The Commodores rack up just 18.5 fewer yards per game (310.7) than the Gamecocks give up per matchup (329.2).
- In games that Vanderbilt picks up more than 329.2 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Commodores have turned the ball over 12 times, two fewer times than the Gamecocks have forced turnovers (14).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|South Carolina
|Stats
|Vanderbilt
22
Avg. Points Scored
13.3
22
Avg. Points Allowed
36.2
336.3
Avg. Total Yards
310.7
329.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
452.5
10
Giveaways
12
14
Takeaways
6