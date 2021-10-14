Oct 8, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Stanford Cardinal wide receiver Elijah Higgins (6) makes a catch against Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back DeAndre Pierce (2) during PAC-12 action at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic Ncaa Football Stanford At Arizona State

Oddsmakers project a close game when the Stanford Cardinal (3-3, 0-0 Pac-12) visit the Washington State Cougars (3-3, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in a matchup between Pac-12 rivals at Martin Stadium. Stanford is favored by 1.5 points. The contest has a point total set at 52.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Stanford vs. Washington State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Stanford -1.5 52.5

Over/Under Insights

Stanford and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in four of six games this season.

In 50% of Washington State's games this season (3/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 52.5.

The two teams combine to average 50.1 points per game, 2.4 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 51.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.7 fewer than the 52.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Cardinal games this season is 54.4, 1.9 points more than Saturday's total of 52.5.

The 59.5 PPG average total in Cougars games this season is seven points more than this game's over/under.

Stanford Stats and Trends

Stanford has played six games, with three wins against the spread.

This season, the Cardinal won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 1.5 points or more.

Stanford's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

The Cardinal put up just one more point per game (25.8) than the Cougars surrender (24.8).

When Stanford records more than 24.8 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Cardinal average 47.3 fewer yards per game (352.2) than the Cougars give up per outing (399.5).

The Cardinal have turned the ball over five times this season, eight fewer than the Cougars have forced (13).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Stanford at SISportsbook.

Washington State Stats and Trends

Washington State is 3-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Cougars have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more four times this season and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.

Washington State's games this season have gone over the total in one out of six opportunities (16.7%).

This season the Cougars rack up just 2.7 fewer points per game (24.3) than the Cardinal allow (27).

Washington State is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 27 points.

The Cougars average 34.5 fewer yards per game (373.7) than the Cardinal allow (408.2).

When Washington State churns out over 408.2 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This season the Cougars have turned the ball over 12 times, seven more than the Cardinal's takeaways (5).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats