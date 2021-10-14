Publish date:
Stanford vs. Washington State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Oddsmakers project a close game when the Stanford Cardinal (3-3, 0-0 Pac-12) visit the Washington State Cougars (3-3, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in a matchup between Pac-12 rivals at Martin Stadium. Stanford is favored by 1.5 points. The contest has a point total set at 52.5.
Odds for Stanford vs. Washington State
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Stanford
-1.5
52.5
Over/Under Insights
- Stanford and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in four of six games this season.
- In 50% of Washington State's games this season (3/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 52.5.
- The two teams combine to average 50.1 points per game, 2.4 less than the over/under in this contest.
- The 51.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.7 fewer than the 52.5 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Cardinal games this season is 54.4, 1.9 points more than Saturday's total of 52.5.
- The 59.5 PPG average total in Cougars games this season is seven points more than this game's over/under.
Stanford Stats and Trends
- Stanford has played six games, with three wins against the spread.
- This season, the Cardinal won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 1.5 points or more.
- Stanford's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Cardinal put up just one more point per game (25.8) than the Cougars surrender (24.8).
- When Stanford records more than 24.8 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Cardinal average 47.3 fewer yards per game (352.2) than the Cougars give up per outing (399.5).
- The Cardinal have turned the ball over five times this season, eight fewer than the Cougars have forced (13).
Washington State Stats and Trends
- Washington State is 3-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Cougars have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more four times this season and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.
- Washington State's games this season have gone over the total in one out of six opportunities (16.7%).
- This season the Cougars rack up just 2.7 fewer points per game (24.3) than the Cardinal allow (27).
- Washington State is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 27 points.
- The Cougars average 34.5 fewer yards per game (373.7) than the Cardinal allow (408.2).
- When Washington State churns out over 408.2 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- This season the Cougars have turned the ball over 12 times, seven more than the Cardinal's takeaways (5).
Season Stats
|Stanford
|Stats
|Washington State
25.8
Avg. Points Scored
24.3
27
Avg. Points Allowed
24.8
352.2
Avg. Total Yards
373.7
408.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
399.5
5
Giveaways
12
5
Takeaways
13