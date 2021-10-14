Publish date:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Philadelphia Eagles (2-3) are one-touchdown underdogs on Thursday, October 14, 2021 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-1). The over/under is set at 52.5 for the outing.
Odds for Buccaneers vs. Eagles
Over/under insights
- Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to put up more than 52.5 points in four of five games this season.
- Philadelphia's games have gone over 52.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56.4, is 3.9 points above Thursday's over/under.
- The 49.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.3 fewer than the 52.5 total in this contest.
- Buccaneers games have an average total of 51.4 points this season, 1.1 fewer than Thursday's over/under.
- The 49.7 PPG average total in Eagles games this season is 2.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Buccaneers stats and trends
- Tampa Bay has covered the spread twice this year.
- The Buccaneers have been favored by 7 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Tampa Bay's games this year have hit the over on four of five set point totals (80%).
- The Buccaneers score 8.6 more points per game (33.4) than the Eagles give up (24.8).
- When Tampa Bay puts up more than 24.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Buccaneers rack up 431.4 yards per game, 96.8 more yards than the 334.6 the Eagles give up per contest.
- When Tampa Bay totals more than 334.6 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- This year, the Buccaneers have turned the ball over five times, while the Eagles have forced five.
Eagles stats and trends
- Philadelphia has covered the spread two times this year.
- The Eagles have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 7 points or more.
- Philadelphia's games this season have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).
- The Eagles put up 23 points per game, comparable to the 24.4 the Buccaneers give up.
- Philadelphia is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.4 points.
- The Eagles average only 12.4 more yards per game (372.6) than the Buccaneers allow per outing (360.2).
- In games that Philadelphia amasses over 360.2 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Eagles have four giveaways this season, while the Buccaneers have eight takeaways.
Home and road insights
- The average total in Eagles home games this season is 51.3 points, 1.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under (52.5).
- This season, Buccaneers away games average 52.3 points, 0.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under (52.5).
