Oct 10, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) is congratulated by running back Ronald Jones (27) and wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) as he scores a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles (2-3) are one-touchdown underdogs on Thursday, October 14, 2021 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-1). The over/under is set at 52.5 for the outing.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Eagles

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to put up more than 52.5 points in four of five games this season.

Philadelphia's games have gone over 52.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56.4, is 3.9 points above Thursday's over/under.

The 49.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.3 fewer than the 52.5 total in this contest.

Buccaneers games have an average total of 51.4 points this season, 1.1 fewer than Thursday's over/under.

The 49.7 PPG average total in Eagles games this season is 2.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Buccaneers stats and trends

Tampa Bay has covered the spread twice this year.

The Buccaneers have been favored by 7 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Tampa Bay's games this year have hit the over on four of five set point totals (80%).

The Buccaneers score 8.6 more points per game (33.4) than the Eagles give up (24.8).

When Tampa Bay puts up more than 24.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Buccaneers rack up 431.4 yards per game, 96.8 more yards than the 334.6 the Eagles give up per contest.

When Tampa Bay totals more than 334.6 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

This year, the Buccaneers have turned the ball over five times, while the Eagles have forced five.

Eagles stats and trends

Philadelphia has covered the spread two times this year.

The Eagles have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 7 points or more.

Philadelphia's games this season have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

The Eagles put up 23 points per game, comparable to the 24.4 the Buccaneers give up.

Philadelphia is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.4 points.

The Eagles average only 12.4 more yards per game (372.6) than the Buccaneers allow per outing (360.2).

In games that Philadelphia amasses over 360.2 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Eagles have four giveaways this season, while the Buccaneers have eight takeaways.

Home and road insights

The average total in Eagles home games this season is 51.3 points, 1.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under (52.5).

This season, Buccaneers away games average 52.3 points, 0.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under (52.5).

