Publish date:
Texas A&M vs. Missouri College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies (4-2, 0-0 SEC) take the No.17 scoring defense in college football into a matchup with the Missouri Tigers (3-3, 0-0 SEC), who have the No. 18 scoring offense, on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Aggies are 8.5-point favorites. A total of 59.5 points has been set for this matchup.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Texas A&M vs. Missouri
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Texas A&M
-8.5
59.5
Over/Under Insights
- Texas A&M and its opponents have combined for 59.5 points or more only once this season.
- Missouri's games have gone over 59.5 points in five of six chances this season.
- The two teams combine to average 64.1 points per game, 4.6 more than the total in this contest.
- The 54.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 5.2 fewer than the 59.5 total in this contest.
- The average total in Aggies games this season is 50.9, 8.6 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 59.5 .
- The 61.5 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is two points more than this game's over/under.
Texas A&M Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Texas A&M is 3-4-0 this year.
- The Aggies have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 8.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Texas A&M's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).
- This year, the Aggies rack up 11.2 fewer points per game (26.3) than the Tigers allow (37.5).
- When Texas A&M puts up more than 37.5 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Aggies rack up 122.1 fewer yards per game (376.7), than the Tigers give up per contest (498.8).
- The Aggies have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one more turnover than the Tigers have forced (9).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Texas A&M at SISportsbook.
Missouri Stats and Trends
- Missouri is winless against the spread this year.
- Missouri has gone over the point total in 83.3% of its opportunities this season (five times over six games with a set point total).
- This season the Tigers put up 21.0 more points per game (37.8) than the Aggies allow (16.8).
- Missouri is 0-6 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team records more than 16.8 points.
- The Tigers rack up 113.5 more yards per game (467) than the Aggies allow per outing (353.5).
- Missouri is 0-6 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team amasses over 353.5 yards.
- The Tigers have five giveaways this season, while the Aggies have six takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Texas A&M
|Stats
|Missouri
26.3
Avg. Points Scored
37.8
16.8
Avg. Points Allowed
37.5
376.7
Avg. Total Yards
467
353.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
498.8
10
Giveaways
5
6
Takeaways
9