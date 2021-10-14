Oct 9, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher is interviewed as the Texas A&M Aggies and fans rush the field after beating the Alabama Crimson Tide on a last second field in the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies (4-2, 0-0 SEC) take the No.17 scoring defense in college football into a matchup with the Missouri Tigers (3-3, 0-0 SEC), who have the No. 18 scoring offense, on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Aggies are 8.5-point favorites. A total of 59.5 points has been set for this matchup.

Odds for Texas A&M vs. Missouri

Favorite Spread Total Texas A&M -8.5 59.5

Over/Under Insights

Texas A&M and its opponents have combined for 59.5 points or more only once this season.

Missouri's games have gone over 59.5 points in five of six chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 64.1 points per game, 4.6 more than the total in this contest.

The 54.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 5.2 fewer than the 59.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Aggies games this season is 50.9, 8.6 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 59.5 .

The 61.5 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is two points more than this game's over/under.

Texas A&M Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Texas A&M is 3-4-0 this year.

The Aggies have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 8.5 points or more (in three chances).

Texas A&M's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

This year, the Aggies rack up 11.2 fewer points per game (26.3) than the Tigers allow (37.5).

When Texas A&M puts up more than 37.5 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Aggies rack up 122.1 fewer yards per game (376.7), than the Tigers give up per contest (498.8).

The Aggies have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one more turnover than the Tigers have forced (9).

Missouri Stats and Trends

Missouri is winless against the spread this year.

Missouri has gone over the point total in 83.3% of its opportunities this season (five times over six games with a set point total).

This season the Tigers put up 21.0 more points per game (37.8) than the Aggies allow (16.8).

Missouri is 0-6 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team records more than 16.8 points.

The Tigers rack up 113.5 more yards per game (467) than the Aggies allow per outing (353.5).

Missouri is 0-6 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team amasses over 353.5 yards.

The Tigers have five giveaways this season, while the Aggies have six takeaways .

Season Stats