Oct 9, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Casey Thompson (11) throws during the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 25 Texas Longhorns (4-2, 0-0 Big 12) will test their ninth-ranked rushing attack against the No. 12 Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-0, 0-0 Big 12), who have the No. 70 rush defense in college football, on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Longhorns are favored by 5 points in the outing. The point total for the game is set at 60.

Odds for Texas vs. Oklahoma State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Texas -5 60

Over/Under Insights

Texas has combined with its opponents to score more than 60 points in three of six games this season.

Oklahoma State has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 60 points in a game this season.

Saturday's over/under is 9.9 points lower than the two team's combined 69.9 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 47.8 points per game, 12.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Longhorns and their opponents score an average of 60.0 points per game, the same as Saturday's total.

The 60 over/under in this game is 9.2 points above the 50.8 average total in Cowboys games this season.

Texas Stats and Trends

In Texas' six games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Longhorns have been installed as favorites by a 5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those games.

Texas has gone over the point total in 66.7% of its opportunities this year (four times over six games with a set point total).

This year, the Longhorns rack up 25.9 more points per game (44.5) than the Cowboys give up (18.6).

Texas is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 18.6 points.

The Longhorns average 480.0 yards per game, 174.8 more yards than the 305.2 the Cowboys give up per outing.

When Texas piles up more than 305.2 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Longhorns have six turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Cowboys.

Oklahoma State Stats and Trends

Oklahoma State is 3-1-0 against the spread this year.

Oklahoma State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in four opportunities (50%).

The Cowboys average 25.4 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the Longhorns allow (29.2).

The Cowboys collect 60.2 fewer yards per game (380.8) than the Longhorns allow (441.0).

The Cowboys have turned the ball over eight times, two fewer times than the Longhorns have forced turnovers (10).

Season Stats