The Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-2, 0-0 Big 12) are 16.5-point favorites when they visit the Kansas Jayhawks (1-4, 0-0 Big 12) in a Big 12 matchup on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at David Booth Memorial Stadium. The contest has a point total set at 67.

Odds for Texas Tech vs. Kansas

Favorite Spread Total Texas Tech -16.5 67

Over/Under Insights

Texas Tech and its opponents have combined to put up more than 67 points in three of six games this season.

Kansas' games have gone over 67 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52, is 15 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 78.1 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 11.1 more than the 67 over/under in this contest.

Red Raiders games have an average total of 58.2 points this season, 8.8 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 53.9 PPG average total in Jayhawks games this season is 13.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Texas Tech Stats and Trends

In Texas Tech's six games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Red Raiders have covered the spread once this season when favored by 16.5 points or more (in two chances).

Texas Tech's games this year have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).

The Red Raiders rack up nine fewer points per game (34.8) than the Jayhawks give up (43.8).

The Red Raiders collect 457.8 yards per game, 36.2 fewer yards than the 494 the Jayhawks allow per outing.

Texas Tech is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team amasses more than 494 yards.

The Red Raiders have turned the ball over five more times (10 total) than the Jayhawks have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Kansas Stats and Trends

So far this season Kansas is winless against the spread.

This year, the Jayhawks are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 16.5 points or more (in four chances).

Kansas' games this year have hit the over on all four set point totals.

The Jayhawks score 17.1 fewer points per game (17.2) than the Red Raiders surrender (34.3).

The Jayhawks collect 331 yards per game, 74.5 fewer yards than the 405.5 the Red Raiders allow.

Kansas is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team totals over 405.5 yards.

The Jayhawks have turned the ball over five times, two fewer times than the Red Raiders have forced turnovers (7).

