Texas Tech vs. Kansas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-2, 0-0 Big 12) are 16.5-point favorites when they visit the Kansas Jayhawks (1-4, 0-0 Big 12) in a Big 12 matchup on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at David Booth Memorial Stadium. The contest has a point total set at 67.
Odds for Texas Tech vs. Kansas
Over/Under Insights
- Texas Tech and its opponents have combined to put up more than 67 points in three of six games this season.
- Kansas' games have gone over 67 points in two opportunities this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52, is 15 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 78.1 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 11.1 more than the 67 over/under in this contest.
- Red Raiders games have an average total of 58.2 points this season, 8.8 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 53.9 PPG average total in Jayhawks games this season is 13.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Texas Tech Stats and Trends
- In Texas Tech's six games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Red Raiders have covered the spread once this season when favored by 16.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Texas Tech's games this year have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).
- The Red Raiders rack up nine fewer points per game (34.8) than the Jayhawks give up (43.8).
- The Red Raiders collect 457.8 yards per game, 36.2 fewer yards than the 494 the Jayhawks allow per outing.
- Texas Tech is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team amasses more than 494 yards.
- The Red Raiders have turned the ball over five more times (10 total) than the Jayhawks have forced a turnover (5) this season.
Kansas Stats and Trends
- So far this season Kansas is winless against the spread.
- This year, the Jayhawks are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 16.5 points or more (in four chances).
- Kansas' games this year have hit the over on all four set point totals.
- The Jayhawks score 17.1 fewer points per game (17.2) than the Red Raiders surrender (34.3).
- The Jayhawks collect 331 yards per game, 74.5 fewer yards than the 405.5 the Red Raiders allow.
- Kansas is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team totals over 405.5 yards.
- The Jayhawks have turned the ball over five times, two fewer times than the Red Raiders have forced turnovers (7).
Season Stats
|Texas Tech
|Stats
|Kansas
34.8
Avg. Points Scored
17.2
34.3
Avg. Points Allowed
43.8
457.8
Avg. Total Yards
331
405.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
494
10
Giveaways
5
7
Takeaways
5