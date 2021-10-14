Sep 11, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Toledo Rockets quarterback Carter Bradley (2) and quarterback Dequan Finn (7) celebrate after Finn scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The Central Michigan Chippewas (3-3, 0-0 MAC) and the 22nd-ranked pass offense will hit the field against the Toledo Rockets (3-3, 0-0 MAC) and the 11th-ranked passing defense on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Rockets are favored by 5.5 points in the contest. This game has an over/under of 52 points.

Odds for Toledo vs. Central Michigan

Favorite Spread Total Toledo -5.5 52

Over/Under Insights

Toledo has combined with its opponents to put up more than 52 points just twice this season.

So far this season, 66.7% of Central Michigan's games (4/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 52.

Saturday's total is 4.5 points lower than the two team's combined 56.5 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is seven points greater than the 45 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Rockets and their opponents have scored an average of 55.8 points per game in 2021, 3.8 more than Saturday's total.

The 57.3 PPG average total in Chippewas games this season is 5.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Toledo Stats and Trends

Toledo has played six games, with three wins against the spread.

The Rockets have covered the spread once this season when favored by 5.5 points or more (in three chances).

Toledo's games this year have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).

The Rockets put up just one more point per game (28.5) than the Chippewas give up (27.5).

When Toledo scores more than 27.5 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Rockets collect 392.5 yards per game, only 4.3 fewer than the 396.8 the Chippewas give up per matchup.

When Toledo churns out over 396.8 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Rockets have turned the ball over two times this season, four fewer than the Chippewas have forced (6).

Central Michigan Stats and Trends

Central Michigan has two wins against the spread in six games this season.

The Chippewas have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.

Central Michigan's games this season have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

The Chippewas average 28 points per game, 10.5 more than the Rockets allow (17.5).

Central Michigan is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it records more than 17.5 points.

The Chippewas rack up 147 more yards per game (460.7) than the Rockets give up per outing (313.7).

Central Michigan is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team picks up over 313.7 yards.

The Chippewas have turned the ball over eight times, four fewer times than the Rockets have forced turnovers (12).

Season Stats