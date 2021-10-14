Publish date:
Toledo vs. Central Michigan College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Central Michigan Chippewas (3-3, 0-0 MAC) and the 22nd-ranked pass offense will hit the field against the Toledo Rockets (3-3, 0-0 MAC) and the 11th-ranked passing defense on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Rockets are favored by 5.5 points in the contest. This game has an over/under of 52 points.
Odds for Toledo vs. Central Michigan
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Toledo
-5.5
52
Over/Under Insights
- Toledo has combined with its opponents to put up more than 52 points just twice this season.
- So far this season, 66.7% of Central Michigan's games (4/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 52.
- Saturday's total is 4.5 points lower than the two team's combined 56.5 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is seven points greater than the 45 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Rockets and their opponents have scored an average of 55.8 points per game in 2021, 3.8 more than Saturday's total.
- The 57.3 PPG average total in Chippewas games this season is 5.3 points more than this game's over/under.
Toledo Stats and Trends
- Toledo has played six games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Rockets have covered the spread once this season when favored by 5.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Toledo's games this year have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).
- The Rockets put up just one more point per game (28.5) than the Chippewas give up (27.5).
- When Toledo scores more than 27.5 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Rockets collect 392.5 yards per game, only 4.3 fewer than the 396.8 the Chippewas give up per matchup.
- When Toledo churns out over 396.8 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Rockets have turned the ball over two times this season, four fewer than the Chippewas have forced (6).
Central Michigan Stats and Trends
- Central Michigan has two wins against the spread in six games this season.
- The Chippewas have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.
- Central Michigan's games this season have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
- The Chippewas average 28 points per game, 10.5 more than the Rockets allow (17.5).
- Central Michigan is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it records more than 17.5 points.
- The Chippewas rack up 147 more yards per game (460.7) than the Rockets give up per outing (313.7).
- Central Michigan is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team picks up over 313.7 yards.
- The Chippewas have turned the ball over eight times, four fewer times than the Rockets have forced turnovers (12).
Season Stats
|Toledo
|Stats
|Central Michigan
28.5
Avg. Points Scored
28
17.5
Avg. Points Allowed
27.5
392.5
Avg. Total Yards
460.7
313.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
396.8
2
Giveaways
8
12
Takeaways
6