October 14, 2021
Tom Brady Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia

Feb 7, 2020; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with family after Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop bets available for Tom Brady before he suits up for NFL action on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 6 matchup sees Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-1) square off against the Philadelphia Eagles (2-3) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds

Pass YdsPass Yds PayoutPass TdsPass Tds Payout

308.5

-115

2.5

-106

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Buccaneers vs. Eagles Odds

Season Stats

  • Brady has passed for 1,767 yards (353.4 per game) while completing 66.2% of his passes (149-for-225), with 15 touchdowns and two interceptions.
  • He's also contributed in the ground game, with 36 rushing yards (7.2 ypg) on nine carries with one rushing touchdown.
  • The Buccaneers have thrown the ball in 69.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 31.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
  • Brady has thrown 39 passes in the red zone this season, 62.9% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

1

1+ Pass TDs

4

2+ Pass TDs

3

1+ Rush TDs

4

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • Brady averaged 360.5 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Eagles, 52.0 yards above his over/under for Thursday.
  • In his only game with a TD pass against the Eagles over those matchups, Brady threw multiple touchdown passes.
  • Note: Brady's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.
  • The 207.0 passing yards the Eagles yield per game makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Eagles have allowed 10 touchdowns through the air (2.0 per game). They are 21st in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Dolphins, Brady went 30-for-41 (73.2 percent) for 411 yards, while throwing five touchdowns.
  • He also added 13 yards on one carry, averaging 13 yards per attempt without a touchdown.
  • In his last three games, Brady has thrown for 1,112 yards (370.7 per game) while completing 66.9% of his passes (93-of-139), with six touchdowns and zero interceptions.
  • He's also added 30 rushing yards (10.0 ypg) on eight carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mike Evans

45

19.7%

29

393

4

6

15.0%

Chris Godwin

41

17.9%

29

366

2

9

22.5%

Antonio Brown

29

12.7%

20

325

3

2

5.0%

