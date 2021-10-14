Feb 7, 2020; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with family after Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop bets available for Tom Brady before he suits up for NFL action on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 6 matchup sees Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-1) square off against the Philadelphia Eagles (2-3) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds

Pass Yds Pass Yds Payout Pass Tds Pass Tds Payout 308.5 -115 2.5 -106

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Buccaneers vs. Eagles Odds

Tom Brady Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brady has passed for 1,767 yards (353.4 per game) while completing 66.2% of his passes (149-for-225), with 15 touchdowns and two interceptions.

He's also contributed in the ground game, with 36 rushing yards (7.2 ypg) on nine carries with one rushing touchdown.

The Buccaneers have thrown the ball in 69.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 31.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.

Brady has thrown 39 passes in the red zone this season, 62.9% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 1 1+ Pass TDs 4 2+ Pass TDs 3 1+ Rush TDs 4

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Brady averaged 360.5 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Eagles, 52.0 yards above his over/under for Thursday.

In his only game with a TD pass against the Eagles over those matchups, Brady threw multiple touchdown passes.

Note: Brady's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.

The 207.0 passing yards the Eagles yield per game makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season.

The Eagles have allowed 10 touchdowns through the air (2.0 per game). They are 21st in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Dolphins, Brady went 30-for-41 (73.2 percent) for 411 yards, while throwing five touchdowns.

He also added 13 yards on one carry, averaging 13 yards per attempt without a touchdown.

In his last three games, Brady has thrown for 1,112 yards (370.7 per game) while completing 66.9% of his passes (93-of-139), with six touchdowns and zero interceptions.

He's also added 30 rushing yards (10.0 ypg) on eight carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Evans 45 19.7% 29 393 4 6 15.0% Chris Godwin 41 17.9% 29 366 2 9 22.5% Antonio Brown 29 12.7% 20 325 3 2 5.0%

