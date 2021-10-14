Publish date:
Tom Brady Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia
There will be player prop bets available for Tom Brady before he suits up for NFL action on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 6 matchup sees Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-1) square off against the Philadelphia Eagles (2-3) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds
|Pass Yds
|Pass Yds Payout
|Pass Tds
|Pass Tds Payout
308.5
-115
2.5
-106
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Buccaneers vs. Eagles Odds
Tom Brady Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Brady has passed for 1,767 yards (353.4 per game) while completing 66.2% of his passes (149-for-225), with 15 touchdowns and two interceptions.
- He's also contributed in the ground game, with 36 rushing yards (7.2 ypg) on nine carries with one rushing touchdown.
- The Buccaneers have thrown the ball in 69.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 31.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
- Brady has thrown 39 passes in the red zone this season, 62.9% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
1
1+ Pass TDs
4
2+ Pass TDs
3
1+ Rush TDs
4
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- Brady averaged 360.5 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Eagles, 52.0 yards above his over/under for Thursday.
- In his only game with a TD pass against the Eagles over those matchups, Brady threw multiple touchdown passes.
- Note: Brady's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.
- The 207.0 passing yards the Eagles yield per game makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Eagles have allowed 10 touchdowns through the air (2.0 per game). They are 21st in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Dolphins, Brady went 30-for-41 (73.2 percent) for 411 yards, while throwing five touchdowns.
- He also added 13 yards on one carry, averaging 13 yards per attempt without a touchdown.
- In his last three games, Brady has thrown for 1,112 yards (370.7 per game) while completing 66.9% of his passes (93-of-139), with six touchdowns and zero interceptions.
- He's also added 30 rushing yards (10.0 ypg) on eight carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mike Evans
45
19.7%
29
393
4
6
15.0%
Chris Godwin
41
17.9%
29
366
2
9
22.5%
Antonio Brown
29
12.7%
20
325
3
2
5.0%
