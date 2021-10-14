Oct 2, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Troy Trojans head coach Chip Lindsey directs his team against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers give the Troy Trojans (3-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) the edge when they visit the Texas State Bobcats (2-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in a matchup between Sun Belt rivals at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium. Troy is favored by 7.5 points. The contest has a 48-point over/under.

Odds for Troy vs. Texas State

Favorite Spread Total Troy -7.5 48

Over/Under Insights

Troy has combined with its opponents to put up more than 48 points just one time this year.

So far this season, 80% of Texas State's games (4/5) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 48.

The two teams combine to average 50.5 points per game, 2.5 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 5.8 points fewer than the 53.8 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Trojans games this season feature an average total of 51.3 points, a number 3.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Bobcats have averaged a total of 59.1 points, 11.1 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Troy Stats and Trends

Troy has one win against the spread in six games this year.

The Trojans have been favored by 7.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Troy's games this year have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).

The Trojans score 24.3 points per game, 11.3 fewer than the Bobcats give up per outing (35.6).

The Trojans rack up 67 fewer yards per game (349.2) than the Bobcats allow per matchup (416.2).

The Trojans have 10 giveaways this season, while the Bobcats have 10 takeaways .

Texas State Stats and Trends

Texas State has played five games, with three wins against the spread.

The Bobcats have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 7.5 points or more (in two chances).

Texas State's games this season have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).

The Bobcats score 26.2 points per game, eight more than the Trojans allow (18.2).

When Texas State records more than 18.2 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Bobcats rack up 75 more yards per game (346.8) than the Trojans allow (271.8).

Texas State is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team picks up over 271.8 yards.

The Bobcats have nine giveaways this season, while the Trojans have 13 takeaways .

Season Stats