Publish date:
Troy vs. Texas State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Oddsmakers give the Troy Trojans (3-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) the edge when they visit the Texas State Bobcats (2-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in a matchup between Sun Belt rivals at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium. Troy is favored by 7.5 points. The contest has a 48-point over/under.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Troy vs. Texas State
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Troy
-7.5
48
Over/Under Insights
- Troy has combined with its opponents to put up more than 48 points just one time this year.
- So far this season, 80% of Texas State's games (4/5) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 48.
- The two teams combine to average 50.5 points per game, 2.5 more than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 5.8 points fewer than the 53.8 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- Trojans games this season feature an average total of 51.3 points, a number 3.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Bobcats have averaged a total of 59.1 points, 11.1 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Troy Stats and Trends
- Troy has one win against the spread in six games this year.
- The Trojans have been favored by 7.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Troy's games this year have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).
- The Trojans score 24.3 points per game, 11.3 fewer than the Bobcats give up per outing (35.6).
- The Trojans rack up 67 fewer yards per game (349.2) than the Bobcats allow per matchup (416.2).
- The Trojans have 10 giveaways this season, while the Bobcats have 10 takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Troy at SISportsbook.
Texas State Stats and Trends
- Texas State has played five games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Bobcats have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 7.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Texas State's games this season have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).
- The Bobcats score 26.2 points per game, eight more than the Trojans allow (18.2).
- When Texas State records more than 18.2 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
- The Bobcats rack up 75 more yards per game (346.8) than the Trojans allow (271.8).
- Texas State is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team picks up over 271.8 yards.
- The Bobcats have nine giveaways this season, while the Trojans have 13 takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Troy
|Stats
|Texas State
24.3
Avg. Points Scored
26.2
18.2
Avg. Points Allowed
35.6
349.2
Avg. Total Yards
346.8
271.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
416.2
10
Giveaways
9
13
Takeaways
10