Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman J.T. Tuimoloau (44) pressures Tulsa Golden Hurricane quarterback Davis Brin (7) during the third quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Tulsa At Ohio State Football

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (2-4, 0-0 AAC) visit the South Florida Bulls (1-4, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in matchup between AAC foes at Raymond James Stadium. South Florida is an 8.5-point underdog. The over/under is set at 57.

Odds for Tulsa vs. South Florida

Favorite Spread Total Tulsa -8.5 57

Over/Under Insights

Tulsa and its opponents have gone over the current 57-point total in three of five games (60%) this season.

So far this season, 60% of South Florida's games (3/5) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 57.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 44.7, is 12.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 11.7 points fewer than the 68.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Golden Hurricane games this season is 58.1, 1.1 points above Saturday's over/under of 57.

In 2021, games involving the Bulls have averaged a total of 58.1 points, 1.1 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Tulsa Stats and Trends

Tulsa has played six games, with three wins against the spread.

The Golden Hurricane have been favored by 8.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Tulsa's games this year have gone over the total in five out of five opportunities.

The Golden Hurricane rack up 11.7 fewer points per game (24.3) than the Bulls give up (36.0).

The Golden Hurricane rack up 444.2 yards per game, 51.2 fewer yards than the 495.4 the Bulls give up per matchup.

In games that Tulsa churns out more than 495.4 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over nine times this season, four more turnovers than the Bulls have forced (5).

South Florida Stats and Trends

Thus far this year South Florida has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Bulls have two against the spread wins in four games as an underdog of 8.5 points or more.

South Florida's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities (three times in five games with a set point total).

This season the Bulls average 12.3 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Golden Hurricane give up (32.7).

The Bulls rack up 100.8 fewer yards per game (332.2) than the Golden Hurricane allow (433.0).

The Bulls have seven giveaways this season, while the Golden Hurricane have nine takeaways .

Season Stats