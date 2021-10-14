Publish date:
Tulsa vs. South Florida College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (2-4, 0-0 AAC) visit the South Florida Bulls (1-4, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in matchup between AAC foes at Raymond James Stadium. South Florida is an 8.5-point underdog. The over/under is set at 57.
Odds for Tulsa vs. South Florida
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Tulsa
-8.5
57
Over/Under Insights
- Tulsa and its opponents have gone over the current 57-point total in three of five games (60%) this season.
- So far this season, 60% of South Florida's games (3/5) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 57.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 44.7, is 12.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 11.7 points fewer than the 68.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The average total in Golden Hurricane games this season is 58.1, 1.1 points above Saturday's over/under of 57.
- In 2021, games involving the Bulls have averaged a total of 58.1 points, 1.1 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Tulsa Stats and Trends
- Tulsa has played six games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Golden Hurricane have been favored by 8.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Tulsa's games this year have gone over the total in five out of five opportunities.
- The Golden Hurricane rack up 11.7 fewer points per game (24.3) than the Bulls give up (36.0).
- The Golden Hurricane rack up 444.2 yards per game, 51.2 fewer yards than the 495.4 the Bulls give up per matchup.
- In games that Tulsa churns out more than 495.4 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over nine times this season, four more turnovers than the Bulls have forced (5).
South Florida Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year South Florida has two wins against the spread.
- This season, the Bulls have two against the spread wins in four games as an underdog of 8.5 points or more.
- South Florida's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities (three times in five games with a set point total).
- This season the Bulls average 12.3 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Golden Hurricane give up (32.7).
- The Bulls rack up 100.8 fewer yards per game (332.2) than the Golden Hurricane allow (433.0).
- The Bulls have seven giveaways this season, while the Golden Hurricane have nine takeaways .
Season Stats
|Tulsa
|Stats
|South Florida
24.3
Avg. Points Scored
20.4
32.7
Avg. Points Allowed
36.0
444.2
Avg. Total Yards
332.2
433.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
495.4
9
Giveaways
7
9
Takeaways
5