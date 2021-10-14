Sep 11, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive tackle Warren Brinson (97), defensive lineman Tymon Mitchell (91) and linebacker Chaz Chambliss (32) tackle UAB Blazers running back DeWayne McBride (22) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers massively favor the UAB Blazers (4-2, 0-0 C-USA) when they visit the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-5, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in a matchup between C-USA opponents at M.M. Roberts Stadium. UAB is favored by 16 points. The total is 43.5 points for this game.

Odds for UAB vs. Southern Miss

Favorite Spread Total UAB -16 43.5

Over/Under Insights

UAB and its opponents have gone over the current 43.5-point total in all five games this season.

Southern Miss and its opponents have combined to score more than 43.5 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 41.3, is 2.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 49.7 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 6.2 more than the 43.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Blazers games this season is 50.9, 7.4 points above Saturday's total of 43.5.

The 43.5-point over/under for this game is 6.8 points below the 50.3 points per game average total in Golden Eagles games this season.

UAB Stats and Trends

In UAB's six games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

UAB's games this year have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).

The Blazers score 24.8 points per game, comparable to the 27.5 per contest the Golden Eagles allow.

UAB is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 27.5 points.

The Blazers average only 15.6 more yards per game (360.3) than the Golden Eagles allow per contest (344.7).

When UAB picks up over 344.7 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year, the Blazers have turned the ball over nine times, three more than the Golden Eagles' takeaways (6).

Southern Miss Stats and Trends

Southern Miss has one win against the spread in six games this year.

This season, the Golden Eagles are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 16 points or more.

Southern Miss' games this year have hit the over on one of six set point totals (16.7%).

The Golden Eagles put up 5.7 fewer points per game (16.5) than the Blazers allow (22.2).

The Golden Eagles average 283 yards per game, 74.5 fewer yards than the 357.5 the Blazers allow.

Southern Miss is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team amasses over 357.5 yards.

This year the Golden Eagles have turned the ball over 14 times, three more than the Blazers' takeaways (11).

Season Stats