The Utah State Aggies (3-2, 0-0 MWC) visit the UNLV Rebels (0-5, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in matchup between MWC rivals at Allegiant Stadium. UNLV is a touchdown underdog. The game's point total is set at 62.5.

Odds for Utah State vs. UNLV

Favorite Spread Total Utah State -7 62.5

Over/Under Insights

Utah State has combined with its opponents to score more than 62.5 points only two times this year.

UNLV's games have gone over 62.5 points in only one opportunity this season.

Saturday's over/under is 14.7 points higher than the combined 47.8 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 4.5 points lower than the 67 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Aggies games have an average total of 61.5 points this season, one fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 62.5 over/under in this game is 6.7 points higher than the 55.8 average total in Rebels games this season.

Utah State Stats and Trends

Utah State has played five games, with three wins against the spread.

Utah State's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

The Aggies put up 7.2 fewer points per game (29.2) than the Rebels give up (36.4).

Utah State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 36.4 points.

The Aggies average 40 more yards per game (493.8) than the Rebels allow per contest (453.8).

Utah State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team churns out more than 453.8 yards.

This year, the Aggies have turned the ball over nine times, three more than the Rebels' takeaways (6).

UNLV Stats and Trends

UNLV has three wins against the spread in five games this season.

The Rebels have been underdogs by 7 points or more four times this season and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.

UNLV's games this season have hit the over one time in four opportunities (25%).

The Rebels score 18.6 points per game, 12 fewer than the Aggies allow (30.6).

The Rebels rack up 182 fewer yards per game (281.6) than the Aggies allow per matchup (463.6).

This season the Rebels have turned the ball over seven times, one more than the Aggies' takeaways (6).

Season Stats