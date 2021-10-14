Sep 4, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; UTSA Roadrunners head coach Jeff Traylor talks with officials during the second half of Saturday s game with The Illinois fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Rice Owls (2-3, 0-0 C-USA) are 18.5-point underdogs in a road C-USA matchup against the UTSA Roadrunners (6-0, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at the Alamodome. The point total is set at 54.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for UTSA vs. Rice

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total UTSA -18.5 54

Over/Under Insights

UTSA and its opponents have gone over the current 54-point total in four of six games (66.7%) this season.

Rice's games have gone over 54 points in three of five chances this season.

Saturday's over/under is 2.7 points lower than the two team's combined 56.7 points per game average.

This contest's total is 6.9 points fewer than the 60.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Roadrunners games this season feature an average total of 61.8 points, a number 7.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Owls have averaged a total of 50.3 points, 3.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

UTSA Stats and Trends

In UTSA's six games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Roadrunners have covered the spread once this season when favored by 18.5 points or more (in two chances).

UTSA's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

The Roadrunners put up just 1.1 fewer points per game (37.5) than the Owls surrender (38.6).

UTSA is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 38.6 points.

The Roadrunners rack up only 8.5 more yards per game (453.5) than the Owls allow per contest (445).

In games that UTSA amasses over 445 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Roadrunners have seven turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Owls.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for UTSA at SISportsbook.

Rice Stats and Trends

Rice has one win against the spread in five games this year.

The Owls have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 18.5 points or more.

Rice's games this season have hit the over on four of five set point totals (80%).

The Owls average 3.1 fewer points per game (19.2) than the Roadrunners surrender (22.3).

When Rice puts up more than 22.3 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Owls rack up just 9.5 fewer yards per game (349.8) than the Roadrunners allow (359.3).

The Owls have turned the ball over 10 times, two fewer times than the Roadrunners have forced turnovers (12).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats