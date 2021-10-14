Sep 30, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back Mike Hollins (7) runs the ball around Miami Hurricanes cornerback Te'Cory Couch (23) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

ACC opponents square off when the Virginia Cavaliers (4-2, 0-0 ACC) host the Duke Blue Devils (3-3, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Scott Stadium. Virginia is favored by 10.5 points. The total has been set at 69 points for this matchup.

Odds for Virginia vs. Duke

Favorite Spread Total Virginia -10.5 69

Over/Under Insights

Virginia and its opponents have scored at least 69 points or more only once this season.

Duke's games have gone over 69 points in only one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to average 65.7 points per game, 3.3 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 57.3 points per game, 11.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Cavaliers games this season is 65, four points fewer than Saturday's total of 69 .

In 2021, games involving the Blue Devils have averaged a total of 59.5 points, 9.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Virginia Stats and Trends

Virginia has played six games, with three wins against the spread.

The Cavaliers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 10.5 points or more.

Virginia's games this year have hit the over two times in five opportunities (40%).

This year, the Cavaliers rack up 5.4 more points per game (34.2) than the Blue Devils surrender (28.8).

Virginia is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 28.8 points.

The Cavaliers rack up 96.1 more yards per game (525.3) than the Blue Devils give up per matchup (429.2).

In games that Virginia amasses over 429.2 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

This year, the Cavaliers have turned the ball over nine times, while the Blue Devils have forced nine.

Duke Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Duke is 4-2-0 this year.

The Blue Devils have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

Duke's games this season have eclipsed the over/under three times in six opportunities (50%).

The Blue Devils put up three more points per game (31.5) than the Cavaliers allow (28.5).

Duke is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 28.5 points.

The Blue Devils collect 69 more yards per game (496.8) than the Cavaliers allow (427.8).

When Duke piles up over 427.8 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

This year the Blue Devils have turned the ball over 10 times, six more than the Cavaliers' takeaways (4).

Season Stats