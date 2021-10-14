Publish date:
Washington vs. UCLA College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The UCLA Bruins (4-2, 0-0 Pac-12) are slight, 2-point underdogs in a road Pac-12 matchup against the Washington Huskies (2-3, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. A 55.5-point over/under is set for the contest.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Washington vs. UCLA
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Washington
-2
55.5
Over/Under Insights
- Washington has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 55.5 points in a game this season.
- In 66.7% of UCLA's games this season (4/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 55.5.
- The two teams combine to score 60 points per game, 4.5 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to surrender 46.1 points per game, 9.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Huskies games have an average total of 52.8 points this season, 2.7 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Bruins have averaged a total of 62.9 points, 7.4 more than the set total in this contest.
Washington Stats and Trends
- Washington has one win against the spread in five games this season.
- The Huskies have covered the spread once this season when favored by 2 points or more (in two chances).
- Washington's games this year have hit the over one time in four opportunities (25%).
- The Huskies rack up 24.8 points per game, comparable to the 26.5 per outing the Bruins allow.
- Washington is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 26.5 points.
- The Huskies rack up 25.1 fewer yards per game (375.2), than the Bruins give up per contest (400.3).
- This year, the Huskies have turned the ball over 10 times, one more than the Bruins' takeaways (9).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Washington at SISportsbook.
UCLA Stats and Trends
- In UCLA's six games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Bruins have been underdogs by 2 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
- UCLA's games this season have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
- The Bruins rack up 15.6 more points per game (35.2) than the Huskies surrender (19.6).
- UCLA is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it records more than 19.6 points.
- The Bruins average 99.5 more yards per game (426.3) than the Huskies allow (326.8).
- UCLA is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team amasses more than 326.8 yards.
- The Bruins have five giveaways this season, while the Huskies have eight takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Washington
|Stats
|UCLA
24.8
Avg. Points Scored
35.2
19.6
Avg. Points Allowed
26.5
375.2
Avg. Total Yards
426.3
326.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
400.3
10
Giveaways
5
8
Takeaways
9