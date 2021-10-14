Oct 2, 2021; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Dylan Morris (9) throws a pass against the Oregon State Beavers during the first half at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The UCLA Bruins (4-2, 0-0 Pac-12) are slight, 2-point underdogs in a road Pac-12 matchup against the Washington Huskies (2-3, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. A 55.5-point over/under is set for the contest.

Odds for Washington vs. UCLA

Favorite Spread Total Washington -2 55.5

Over/Under Insights

Washington has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 55.5 points in a game this season.

In 66.7% of UCLA's games this season (4/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 55.5.

The two teams combine to score 60 points per game, 4.5 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 46.1 points per game, 9.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Huskies games have an average total of 52.8 points this season, 2.7 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Bruins have averaged a total of 62.9 points, 7.4 more than the set total in this contest.

Washington Stats and Trends

Washington has one win against the spread in five games this season.

The Huskies have covered the spread once this season when favored by 2 points or more (in two chances).

Washington's games this year have hit the over one time in four opportunities (25%).

The Huskies rack up 24.8 points per game, comparable to the 26.5 per outing the Bruins allow.

Washington is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 26.5 points.

The Huskies rack up 25.1 fewer yards per game (375.2), than the Bruins give up per contest (400.3).

This year, the Huskies have turned the ball over 10 times, one more than the Bruins' takeaways (9).

UCLA Stats and Trends

In UCLA's six games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

The Bruins have been underdogs by 2 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

UCLA's games this season have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

The Bruins rack up 15.6 more points per game (35.2) than the Huskies surrender (19.6).

UCLA is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it records more than 19.6 points.

The Bruins average 99.5 more yards per game (426.3) than the Huskies allow (326.8).

UCLA is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team amasses more than 326.8 yards.

The Bruins have five giveaways this season, while the Huskies have eight takeaways .

