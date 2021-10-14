Oct 2, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Western Kentucky Hilltoppers quarterback Bailey Zappe (4) passes the ball during the first quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-4, 0-0 C-USA) visit the Old Dominion Monarchs (1-5, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in matchup between C-USA foes at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. Old Dominion is a 12.5-point underdog. The total has been set at 66.5 points for this game.

Odds for Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion

Favorite Spread Total Western Kentucky -12.5 66.5

Over/Under Insights

Western Kentucky has combined with its opponents to score more than 66.5 points in three of four games this season.

Old Dominion's games have gone over 66.5 points in just one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.1, is 2.4 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 67.9 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 1.4 more than the 66.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Hilltoppers games this season is 63.1, 3.4 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 66.5 .

In 2021, games involving the Monarchs have averaged a total of 55.5 points, 11 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Western Kentucky Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Western Kentucky has two wins against the spread.

Western Kentucky's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in all four opportunities.

The Hilltoppers rack up 40.4 points per game, 10.9 more than the Monarchs allow per outing (29.5).

When Western Kentucky records more than 29.5 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

The Hilltoppers collect 550.4 yards per game, 219.9 more yards than the 330.5 the Monarchs give up per contest.

When Western Kentucky churns out more than 330.5 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

This year, the Hilltoppers have turned the ball over five times, while the Monarchs have forced five.

Old Dominion Stats and Trends

Old Dominion has three wins against the spread in six games this year.

This season, the Monarchs have two ATS wins in four games as an underdog of 12.5 points or more.

Old Dominion's games this year have gone over the point total three times in six opportunities (50%).

This year the Monarchs score 14.7 fewer points per game (23.7) than the Hilltoppers surrender (38.4).

The Monarchs collect 345.7 yards per game, 134.7 fewer yards than the 480.4 the Hilltoppers give up.

This season the Monarchs have turned the ball over 10 times, five more than the Hilltoppers' takeaways (5).

Season Stats