Sep 18, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Western Michigan Broncos running back La'Darius Jefferson (3) runs the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Broncos won 44-41. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Western Michigan Broncos (4-2, 0-0 MAC) are touchdown favorites when they host the Kent State Golden Flashes (3-3, 0-0 MAC) in a MAC matchup on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Waldo Stadium. An over/under of 66 is set in the contest.

Odds for Western Michigan vs. Kent State

Favorite Spread Total Western Michigan -7 66

Over/Under Insights

Western Michigan has combined with its opponents to score more than 66 points only once this season.

Kent State has combined with its opponents to score more than 66 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.5, is 12.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 11.2 points above the 54.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Broncos and their opponents score an average of 60.2 points per game, 5.8 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 66 over/under in this game is 1.7 points higher than the 64.3 average total in Golden Flashes games this season.

Western Michigan Stats and Trends

Western Michigan has three wins against the spread in six games this year.

The Broncos have been favored by 7 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Western Michigan's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

The Broncos score 3.8 fewer points per game (25.5) than the Golden Flashes surrender (29.3).

The Broncos collect 44.8 fewer yards per game (403.5) than the Golden Flashes give up per contest (448.3).

Western Michigan is 1-0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team piles up over 448.3 yards.

This year, the Broncos have six turnovers, 10 fewer than the Golden Flashes have takeaways (16).

Kent State Stats and Trends

So far this year Kent State has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Golden Flashes are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 7 points or more (in three chances).

Kent State's games this year have gone over the total in one out of six opportunities (16.7%).

The Golden Flashes put up 28 points per game, comparable to the 25.5 the Broncos allow.

Kent State is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team records more than 25.5 points.

The Golden Flashes collect 151.9 more yards per game (464.2) than the Broncos allow (312.3).

Kent State is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team piles up more than 312.3 yards.

The Golden Flashes have four giveaways this season, while the Broncos have eight takeaways .

Season Stats