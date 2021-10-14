Publish date:
Wisconsin vs. Army College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Wisconsin Badgers (2-3), who have college football's first-ranked rush defense, square off against the Army Black Knights (4-1) and their third-ranked rushing defense on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Badgers are double-digit, 14-point favorites. The over/under is 39.
Odds for Wisconsin vs. Army
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Wisconsin
-14
39
Over/Under Insights
- Wisconsin and its opponents have combined to score more than 39 points in three of five games this season.
- In 80% of Army's games this season (4/5), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 39.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 54, is 15 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 41.2 points per game, 2.2 more than this contest's over/under.
- Badgers games this season feature an average total of 46.5 points, a number 7.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 39-point over/under for this game is 10.5 points below the 49.5 points per game average total in Black Knights games this season.
Wisconsin Stats and Trends
- Wisconsin has covered the spread on two occasions this year.
- The Badgers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 14 points or more.
- Wisconsin's games this year have gone over the point total two times in five opportunities (40%).
- This year, the Badgers rack up just 1.2 fewer points per game (19.6) than the Black Knights give up (20.8).
- Wisconsin is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 20.8 points.
- The Badgers rack up 379.6 yards per game, 103.6 more yards than the 276 the Black Knights give up per matchup.
- When Wisconsin amasses over 276 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Badgers have turned the ball over nine more times (14 total) than the Black Knights have forced a turnover (5) this season.
Army Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year Army has two wins against the spread.
- Army's games this season have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).
- This year the Black Knights score 14 more points per game (34.4) than the Badgers give up (20.4).
- When Army records more than 20.4 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Black Knights rack up 387.8 yards per game, 170 more yards than the 217.8 the Badgers give up.
- Army is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team piles up over 217.8 yards.
- The Black Knights have three giveaways this season, while the Badgers have three takeaways .
Season Stats
|Wisconsin
|Stats
|Army
19.6
Avg. Points Scored
34.4
20.4
Avg. Points Allowed
20.8
379.6
Avg. Total Yards
387.8
217.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
276
14
Giveaways
3
3
Takeaways
5