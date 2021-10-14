Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Chimere Dike (13) receives the ball against the Michigan Wolverines during their game Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. michigan defense sad bad

The Wisconsin Badgers (2-3), who have college football's first-ranked rush defense, square off against the Army Black Knights (4-1) and their third-ranked rushing defense on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Badgers are double-digit, 14-point favorites. The over/under is 39.

Odds for Wisconsin vs. Army

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Wisconsin -14 39

Over/Under Insights

Wisconsin and its opponents have combined to score more than 39 points in three of five games this season.

In 80% of Army's games this season (4/5), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 39.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 54, is 15 points more than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 41.2 points per game, 2.2 more than this contest's over/under.

Badgers games this season feature an average total of 46.5 points, a number 7.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 39-point over/under for this game is 10.5 points below the 49.5 points per game average total in Black Knights games this season.

Wisconsin Stats and Trends

Wisconsin has covered the spread on two occasions this year.

The Badgers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 14 points or more.

Wisconsin's games this year have gone over the point total two times in five opportunities (40%).

This year, the Badgers rack up just 1.2 fewer points per game (19.6) than the Black Knights give up (20.8).

Wisconsin is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 20.8 points.

The Badgers rack up 379.6 yards per game, 103.6 more yards than the 276 the Black Knights give up per matchup.

When Wisconsin amasses over 276 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Badgers have turned the ball over nine more times (14 total) than the Black Knights have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Army Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Army has two wins against the spread.

Army's games this season have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).

This year the Black Knights score 14 more points per game (34.4) than the Badgers give up (20.4).

When Army records more than 20.4 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Black Knights rack up 387.8 yards per game, 170 more yards than the 217.8 the Badgers give up.

Army is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team piles up over 217.8 yards.

The Black Knights have three giveaways this season, while the Badgers have three takeaways .

Season Stats