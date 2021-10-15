Oct 9, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) drops back against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the second quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Two of the nation's most prolific passing attacks square off when the No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1, 0-0 SEC) take college football's 17th-ranked passing offense into a matchup with the Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-2, 0-0 SEC), who have the No. 5 passing offense, on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Crimson Tide are massive, 17-point favorites. The contest has a 58-point over/under.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Alabama vs. Mississippi State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Alabama -17 58

Over/Under Insights

Alabama's games this season have gone over 58 points five of six times.

Mississippi State's games have gone over 58 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to score 72.1 points per game, 14.1 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 47 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11 fewer than the 58 total in this contest.

The average total in Crimson Tide games this season is 61.9, 3.9 points more than Saturday's over/under of 58.

The 54.5 PPG average total in Bulldogs games this season is 3.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Alabama Stats and Trends

Alabama has played six games, with three wins against the spread.

The Crimson Tide have been favored by 17 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Alabama's games this year have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).

The Crimson Tide average 44.3 points per game, 19.3 more than the Bulldogs allow per matchup (25).

Alabama is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 25 points.

The Crimson Tide collect 471.3 yards per game, 153.3 more yards than the 318 the Bulldogs allow per matchup.

In games that Alabama picks up more than 318 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

This year, the Crimson Tide have five turnovers, three fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (8).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Alabama at SISportsbook.

Mississippi State Stats and Trends

Mississippi State has two wins against the spread in five games this year.

Mississippi State's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

This year the Bulldogs average 5.8 more points per game (27.8) than the Crimson Tide surrender (22).

Mississippi State is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team records more than 22 points.

The Bulldogs collect 127.9 more yards per game (428.6) than the Crimson Tide allow (300.7).

When Mississippi State picks up over 300.7 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over seven times, two fewer times than the Crimson Tide have forced turnovers (9).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats