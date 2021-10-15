Publish date:
Alabama vs. Mississippi State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Two of the nation's most prolific passing attacks square off when the No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1, 0-0 SEC) take college football's 17th-ranked passing offense into a matchup with the Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-2, 0-0 SEC), who have the No. 5 passing offense, on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Crimson Tide are massive, 17-point favorites. The contest has a 58-point over/under.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Alabama vs. Mississippi State
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Alabama
-17
58
Over/Under Insights
- Alabama's games this season have gone over 58 points five of six times.
- Mississippi State's games have gone over 58 points in two opportunities this season.
- The two teams combine to score 72.1 points per game, 14.1 more than the over/under in this contest.
- The 47 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11 fewer than the 58 total in this contest.
- The average total in Crimson Tide games this season is 61.9, 3.9 points more than Saturday's over/under of 58.
- The 54.5 PPG average total in Bulldogs games this season is 3.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Alabama Stats and Trends
- Alabama has played six games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Crimson Tide have been favored by 17 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Alabama's games this year have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).
- The Crimson Tide average 44.3 points per game, 19.3 more than the Bulldogs allow per matchup (25).
- Alabama is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 25 points.
- The Crimson Tide collect 471.3 yards per game, 153.3 more yards than the 318 the Bulldogs allow per matchup.
- In games that Alabama picks up more than 318 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- This year, the Crimson Tide have five turnovers, three fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (8).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Alabama at SISportsbook.
Mississippi State Stats and Trends
- Mississippi State has two wins against the spread in five games this year.
- Mississippi State's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).
- This year the Bulldogs average 5.8 more points per game (27.8) than the Crimson Tide surrender (22).
- Mississippi State is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team records more than 22 points.
- The Bulldogs collect 127.9 more yards per game (428.6) than the Crimson Tide allow (300.7).
- When Mississippi State picks up over 300.7 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Bulldogs have turned the ball over seven times, two fewer times than the Crimson Tide have forced turnovers (9).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Alabama
|Stats
|Mississippi State
44.3
Avg. Points Scored
27.8
22
Avg. Points Allowed
25
471.3
Avg. Total Yards
428.6
300.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
318
5
Giveaways
7
9
Takeaways
8