Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) and wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) celebrate a touchdown in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Before Amari Cooper hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Cooper and the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) hit the field against the New England Patriots (2-3) in Week 6 at Gillette Stadium.

Amari Cooper Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 63.5 -117

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Cowboys vs. Patriots Odds

Amari Cooper Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cooper's 35 targets have resulted in 25 catches for 318 yards (63.6 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Cooper has been the target of 35 of his team's 166 passing attempts this season, or 21.1% of the target share.

Cooper has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 32.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.

The Cowboys have run 50.5% passing plays and 49.5% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. New England

Cooper has averaged 14 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Patriots, 49.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Cooper, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Cooper's stats vs. Patriots date back to 2016.

The Patriots are giving up 224.2 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.

At 1.2 passing TDs conceded per game, the Patriots defense is ranked fifth in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Giants, Cooper caught three passes for 60 yards (20 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown while being targeted six times.

Cooper's stat line in his last three games includes nine grabs for 155 yards and two touchdowns. He put up 51.7 yards per game, and was targeted 13 times.

Cooper's Dallas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Amari Cooper 35 21.1% 25 318 4 8 32.0% CeeDee Lamb 38 22.9% 24 348 2 4 16.0% Dalton Schultz 31 18.7% 26 280 3 4 16.0% Cedrick Wilson 12 7.2% 10 126 2 1 4.0%

