Publish date:
Antonio Gibson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Washington vs. Kansas City
Antonio Gibson will have several player prop betting options available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Gibson and the Washington Football Team (2-3) take on the Kansas City Chiefs (2-3) in Week 6 at FedExField.
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Odds
|Rush Yds
|Rush Yds Payout
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
69.5
-115
14.5
-113
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Washington vs. Chiefs Odds
Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gibson has rushed for a team-leading 313 yards on 79 carries (62.6 yards per game) and scored three touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on 10 catches for 119 yards (23.8 per game) and one touchdown.
- He has received 79 of his team's 135 carries this season (58.5%).
- The Football Team have thrown the ball in 55.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 13th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gibson's matchup with the Chiefs.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
1
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
2
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Conceding 141.0 rushing yards per game, the Chiefs have the 30th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
- The Chiefs have conceded nine rushing touchdowns, 30th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Saints, Gibson rushed for 60 yards on 20 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
- He also caught two passes for 12 yards.
- Gibson has rushed for 154 yards on 46 carries (51.3 yards per game) with three touchdowns in his last three games.
- He's also caught five passes for 97 yards (32.3 per game) with one touchdown.
Gibson's Washington Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Antonio Gibson
79
58.5%
313
3
10
45.5%
4.0
Taylor Heinicke
25
18.5%
127
1
5
22.7%
5.1
J.D. McKissic
17
12.6%
55
1
4
18.2%
3.2
Jaret Patterson
8
5.9%
23
0
1
4.5%
2.9
Powered By Data Skrive