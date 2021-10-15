Oct 10, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (24) carries the ball against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Antonio Gibson will have several player prop betting options available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Gibson and the Washington Football Team (2-3) take on the Kansas City Chiefs (2-3) in Week 6 at FedExField.

Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Odds

Rush Yds Rush Yds Payout Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 69.5 -115 14.5 -113

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Washington vs. Chiefs Odds

Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gibson has rushed for a team-leading 313 yards on 79 carries (62.6 yards per game) and scored three touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 10 catches for 119 yards (23.8 per game) and one touchdown.

He has received 79 of his team's 135 carries this season (58.5%).

The Football Team have thrown the ball in 55.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 13th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 1 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Conceding 141.0 rushing yards per game, the Chiefs have the 30th-ranked run defense in the NFL.

The Chiefs have conceded nine rushing touchdowns, 30th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Saints, Gibson rushed for 60 yards on 20 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

He also caught two passes for 12 yards.

Gibson has rushed for 154 yards on 46 carries (51.3 yards per game) with three touchdowns in his last three games.

He's also caught five passes for 97 yards (32.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Gibson's Washington Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Antonio Gibson 79 58.5% 313 3 10 45.5% 4.0 Taylor Heinicke 25 18.5% 127 1 5 22.7% 5.1 J.D. McKissic 17 12.6% 55 1 4 18.2% 3.2 Jaret Patterson 8 5.9% 23 0 1 4.5% 2.9

Powered By Data Skrive