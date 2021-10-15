Oct 8, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) calls a play against Stanford during PAC-12 action at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic Ncaa Football Stanford At Arizona State

Oddsmakers expect a competitive game between Pac-12 opponents when the No. 18 Arizona State Sun Devils (5-1, 0-0 Pac-12) visit the Utah Utes (3-2, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Utah is a 1-point underdogs. This game has an over/under of 51 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Arizona State vs. Utah

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Arizona State -1 51

Over/Under Insights

Arizona State and its opponents have scored at least 51 points or more just one time this year.

Utah's games have gone over 51 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to score 64.1 points per game, 13.1 more than the total in this contest.

The 39.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.8 fewer than the 51 total in this contest.

Sun Devils games this season feature an average total of 52.2 points, a number 1.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 51 over/under in this game is 1.2 points higher than the 49.8 average total in Utes games this season.

Arizona State Stats and Trends

Arizona State is 3-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Sun Devils have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 1 point or more (in four chances).

Arizona State's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

The Sun Devils average 33.3 points per game, 10.3 more than the Utes surrender per matchup (23.0).

When Arizona State scores more than 23.0 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Sun Devils collect 100.8 more yards per game (440.2) than the Utes give up per matchup (339.4).

When Arizona State picks up over 339.4 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Sun Devils have turned the ball over two more times (9 total) than the Utes have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Arizona State at SISportsbook.

Utah Stats and Trends

Utah has covered the spread one time this season.

The Utes have been underdogs by 1 point or more once this season and covered the spread.

Utah's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

The Utes score 30.8 points per game, 14.6 more than the Sun Devils surrender (16.2).

When Utah puts up more than 16.2 points, it is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Utes average 390.4 yards per game, 91.4 more yards than the 299.0 the Sun Devils allow.

Utah is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team churns out more than 299.0 yards.

The Utes have turned the ball over eight times, one fewer times than the Sun Devils have forced turnovers (9).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats