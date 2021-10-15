Publish date:
Arizona State vs. Utah College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Oddsmakers expect a competitive game between Pac-12 opponents when the No. 18 Arizona State Sun Devils (5-1, 0-0 Pac-12) visit the Utah Utes (3-2, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Utah is a 1-point underdogs. This game has an over/under of 51 points.
Odds for Arizona State vs. Utah
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Arizona State
-1
51
Over/Under Insights
- Arizona State and its opponents have scored at least 51 points or more just one time this year.
- Utah's games have gone over 51 points in two opportunities this season.
- The two teams combine to score 64.1 points per game, 13.1 more than the total in this contest.
- The 39.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.8 fewer than the 51 total in this contest.
- Sun Devils games this season feature an average total of 52.2 points, a number 1.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 51 over/under in this game is 1.2 points higher than the 49.8 average total in Utes games this season.
Arizona State Stats and Trends
- Arizona State is 3-2-0 against the spread this year.
- The Sun Devils have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 1 point or more (in four chances).
- Arizona State's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).
- The Sun Devils average 33.3 points per game, 10.3 more than the Utes surrender per matchup (23.0).
- When Arizona State scores more than 23.0 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Sun Devils collect 100.8 more yards per game (440.2) than the Utes give up per matchup (339.4).
- When Arizona State picks up over 339.4 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Sun Devils have turned the ball over two more times (9 total) than the Utes have forced a turnover (7) this season.
Utah Stats and Trends
- Utah has covered the spread one time this season.
- The Utes have been underdogs by 1 point or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Utah's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).
- The Utes score 30.8 points per game, 14.6 more than the Sun Devils surrender (16.2).
- When Utah puts up more than 16.2 points, it is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Utes average 390.4 yards per game, 91.4 more yards than the 299.0 the Sun Devils allow.
- Utah is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team churns out more than 299.0 yards.
- The Utes have turned the ball over eight times, one fewer times than the Sun Devils have forced turnovers (9).
Season Stats
|Arizona State
|Stats
|Utah
33.3
Avg. Points Scored
30.8
16.2
Avg. Points Allowed
23.0
440.2
Avg. Total Yards
390.4
299.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
339.4
9
Giveaways
8
9
Takeaways
7