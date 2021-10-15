Publish date:
Arkansas vs. Auburn College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The No. 17 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-2, 0-0 SEC) bring college football's 10th-ranked rushing attack into a matchup with the Auburn Tigers (4-2, 0-0 SEC), who have the No. 23 rushing defense, on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Razorbacks are 4.5-point favorites. The contest has a point total set at 54.
Odds for Arkansas vs. Auburn
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Arkansas
-4.5
54
Over/Under Insights
- Arkansas and its opponents have combined to score more than 54 points in four of seven games this season.
- In 50% of Auburn's games this season (3/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 54.
- The two teams combine to average 67.3 points per game, 13.3 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 43.7 points per game, 10.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Razorbacks games this season is 53.1, 0.9 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 54 .
- In 2021, games involving the Tigers have averaged a total of 54.3 points, 0.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Arkansas Stats and Trends
- Arkansas is 6-1-0 against the spread this year.
- The Razorbacks have been favored by 4.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.
- Arkansas' games this year have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).
- The Razorbacks rack up 13.1 more points per game (32.3) than the Tigers give up (19.2).
- Arkansas is 6-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 19.2 points.
- The Razorbacks collect 137.4 more yards per game (459.7) than the Tigers allow per contest (322.3).
- Arkansas is 6-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team totals over 322.3 yards.
- The Razorbacks have turned the ball over four times this season, one fewer than the Tigers have forced (5).
Auburn Stats and Trends
- Auburn has three wins against the spread in six games this season.
- The Tigers have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 4.5 points or more.
- Auburn's games this year have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).
- This season the Tigers average 10.5 more points per game (35) than the Razorbacks surrender (24.5).
- When Auburn records more than 24.5 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Tigers collect 113.8 more yards per game (451.3) than the Razorbacks allow (337.5).
- Auburn is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team picks up more than 337.5 yards.
- The Tigers have turned the ball over four times, two fewer times than the Razorbacks have forced turnovers (6).
Season Stats
|Arkansas
|Stats
|Auburn
32.3
Avg. Points Scored
35
24.5
Avg. Points Allowed
19.2
459.7
Avg. Total Yards
451.3
337.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
322.3
4
Giveaways
4
6
Takeaways
5