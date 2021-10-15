Oct 9, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman during the game against Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 17 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-2, 0-0 SEC) bring college football's 10th-ranked rushing attack into a matchup with the Auburn Tigers (4-2, 0-0 SEC), who have the No. 23 rushing defense, on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Razorbacks are 4.5-point favorites. The contest has a point total set at 54.

Odds for Arkansas vs. Auburn

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Arkansas -4.5 54

Over/Under Insights

Arkansas and its opponents have combined to score more than 54 points in four of seven games this season.

In 50% of Auburn's games this season (3/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 54.

The two teams combine to average 67.3 points per game, 13.3 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 43.7 points per game, 10.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Razorbacks games this season is 53.1, 0.9 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 54 .

In 2021, games involving the Tigers have averaged a total of 54.3 points, 0.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Arkansas Stats and Trends

Arkansas is 6-1-0 against the spread this year.

The Razorbacks have been favored by 4.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

Arkansas' games this year have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).

The Razorbacks rack up 13.1 more points per game (32.3) than the Tigers give up (19.2).

Arkansas is 6-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 19.2 points.

The Razorbacks collect 137.4 more yards per game (459.7) than the Tigers allow per contest (322.3).

Arkansas is 6-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team totals over 322.3 yards.

The Razorbacks have turned the ball over four times this season, one fewer than the Tigers have forced (5).

Auburn Stats and Trends

Auburn has three wins against the spread in six games this season.

The Tigers have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 4.5 points or more.

Auburn's games this year have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).

This season the Tigers average 10.5 more points per game (35) than the Razorbacks surrender (24.5).

When Auburn records more than 24.5 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Tigers collect 113.8 more yards per game (451.3) than the Razorbacks allow (337.5).

Auburn is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team picks up more than 337.5 yards.

The Tigers have turned the ball over four times, two fewer times than the Razorbacks have forced turnovers (6).

Season Stats