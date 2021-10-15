Oct 10, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) moves the ball for first down against the Cleveland Browns during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Bookmakers have posted player props for Austin Ekeler ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. This Week 6 matchup sees Ekeler's Los Angeles Chargers (4-1) take the field against the Baltimore Ravens (4-1) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Odds

Rush Yds Rush Yds Payout 57.5 -114

Chargers vs. Ravens Odds

Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Los Angeles' top rusher, Ekeler, has carried the ball 67 times for 349 yards (69.8 per game), with four touchdowns.

He has tacked on 23 catches for 194 yards (38.8 per game) and three touchdowns.

He has received 67 of his team's 127 carries this season (52.8%).

The Chargers have run 62.1% passing plays and 37.9% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 3 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 3

Matchup vs. Baltimore

Ekeler's 14.5 rushing yards per game in his two career matchups against the Ravens are 43.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Ekeler has not run for a touchdown against the Ravens.

Ekeler will go up against a Ravens squad that allows 93.2 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's seventh-ranked rush defense.

This season the Ravens are ranked 21st in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (six).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Browns, Ekeler racked up 66 yards on 17 carries while scoring two touchdowns.

He chipped in with five receptions for 53 yards and scored one touchdown in the passing game.

Ekeler has totaled 238 rushing yards on 43 carries (79.3 yards per game) with three touchdowns during his last three games.

He's also caught 14 balls for 133 yards (44.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

Ekeler's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Austin Ekeler 67 52.8% 349 4 18 50.0% 5.2 Larry Rountree III 24 18.9% 60 0 5 13.9% 2.5 Justin Herbert 19 15.0% 60 1 10 27.8% 3.2 Jalen Guyton 4 3.1% 32 0 0 0.0% 8.0

Powered By Data Skrive