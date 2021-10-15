Publish date:
Austin Ekeler Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Los Angeles vs. Baltimore
Bookmakers have posted player props for Austin Ekeler ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. This Week 6 matchup sees Ekeler's Los Angeles Chargers (4-1) take the field against the Baltimore Ravens (4-1) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.
Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Odds
|Rush Yds
|Rush Yds Payout
57.5
-114
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Chargers vs. Ravens Odds
Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Los Angeles' top rusher, Ekeler, has carried the ball 67 times for 349 yards (69.8 per game), with four touchdowns.
- He has tacked on 23 catches for 194 yards (38.8 per game) and three touchdowns.
- He has received 67 of his team's 127 carries this season (52.8%).
- The Chargers have run 62.1% passing plays and 37.9% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
3
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
3
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- Ekeler's 14.5 rushing yards per game in his two career matchups against the Ravens are 43.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Ekeler has not run for a touchdown against the Ravens.
- Ekeler will go up against a Ravens squad that allows 93.2 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's seventh-ranked rush defense.
- This season the Ravens are ranked 21st in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (six).
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Browns, Ekeler racked up 66 yards on 17 carries while scoring two touchdowns.
- He chipped in with five receptions for 53 yards and scored one touchdown in the passing game.
- Ekeler has totaled 238 rushing yards on 43 carries (79.3 yards per game) with three touchdowns during his last three games.
- He's also caught 14 balls for 133 yards (44.3 per game) and three touchdowns.
Ekeler's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Austin Ekeler
67
52.8%
349
4
18
50.0%
5.2
Larry Rountree III
24
18.9%
60
0
5
13.9%
2.5
Justin Herbert
19
15.0%
60
1
10
27.8%
3.2
Jalen Guyton
4
3.1%
32
0
0
0.0%
8.0
