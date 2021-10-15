Oct 2, 2021; Muncie, Indiana, USA; Ball State Cardinals wide receiver Jayshon Jackson (12) runs after making a catch while Army Black Knights outside linebacker Andre Carter (34) defends during the second half at Scheumann Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers expect a tight game when the Ball State Cardinals (3-3, 0-0 MAC) visit the Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-2, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in a matchup between MAC opponents at Rynearson Stadium. Ball State is favored by 1.5 points. The total for this game has been set at 55.5 points.

Odds for Ball State vs. Eastern Michigan

Favorite Spread Total Ball State -1.5 55.5

Over/Under Insights

Ball State and its opponents have combined to score more than 55.5 points in three of five games this season.

Eastern Michigan's games have gone over 55.5 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's over/under is 2.7 points higher than the combined 52.8 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 4.7 points more than the 50.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Cardinals games have an average total of 54.5 points this season, one fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 58.3 points, 2.8 more than the set total in this contest.

Ball State Stats and Trends

So far this year Ball State has two wins against the spread.

Ball State's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

The Cardinals score 23.5 points per game, comparable to the 22.8 per contest the Eagles give up.

Ball State is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 22.8 points.

The Cardinals rack up 70.6 fewer yards per game (319.2) than the Eagles allow per matchup (389.8).

The Cardinals have seven giveaways this season, while the Eagles have eight takeaways .

Eastern Michigan Stats and Trends

Eastern Michigan has covered the spread two times this season.

This season, the Eagles have just one against the spread win in three games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.

Eastern Michigan's games this year have hit the over two times in five opportunities (40%).

This year the Eagles average just 1.3 more points per game (29.3) than the Cardinals surrender (28).

Eastern Michigan is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team records more than 28 points.

The Eagles rack up 44.4 fewer yards per game (356.8) than the Cardinals allow per outing (401.2).

In games that Eastern Michigan churns out more than 401.2 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This season the Eagles have seven turnovers, one fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (8).

Season Stats