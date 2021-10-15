Oct 11, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown (5) reacts after not being able to make the catch in the end zone against the Indianapolis Colts at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens (4-1), winners of four games in a row, face the Los Angeles Chargers (4-1), who are on a three-game winning streak, on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore is a 3-point favorite in the matchup. A total of 51.5 points has been set for this matchup.

Odds for Ravens vs. Chargers

Over/under insights

Baltimore and its opponents have combined to score more than 51.5 points in three of five games this season.

Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to score more than 51.5 points in two games this season.

Sunday's total is 4.1 points lower than the two team's combined 55.6 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 46.6 points per game, 4.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Ravens games have an average total of 49.0 points this season, 2.5 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 51.5 over/under in this game is 0.8 points above the 50.7 average total in Chargers games this season.

Ravens stats and trends

Baltimore has two wins against the spread in five games this season.

This season, the Ravens are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 3 points or more (in three chances).

Baltimore's games this year have gone over the total in three out of five opportunities (60%).

The Ravens rack up 27.2 points per game, four more than the Chargers give up per matchup (23.2).

Baltimore is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 23.2 points.

The Ravens collect 68.8 more yards per game (440.6) than the Chargers give up per matchup (371.8).

Baltimore is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team amasses more than 371.8 yards.

The Ravens have six giveaways this season, while the Chargers have seven takeaways.

Chargers stats and trends

Los Angeles has played five games, with four wins against the spread.

The Chargers have been underdogs by 3 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).

This year the Chargers put up five more points per game (28.4) than the Ravens surrender (23.4).

When Los Angeles records more than 23.4 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Chargers average 411.4 yards per game, 21.8 more yards than the 389.6 the Ravens allow.

When Los Angeles piles up over 389.6 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Chargers have five giveaways this season, while the Ravens have five takeaways.

Home and road insights

The Ravens are winless ATS (0-1) as 3-point favorites or greater at home.

The average total in Ravens home games this season is 50.0 points, 1.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (51.5).

The average total in Chargers away games this season is 49.8 points, 1.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under (51.5).

