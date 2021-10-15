Publish date:
Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Chargers NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Baltimore Ravens (4-1), winners of four games in a row, face the Los Angeles Chargers (4-1), who are on a three-game winning streak, on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore is a 3-point favorite in the matchup. A total of 51.5 points has been set for this matchup.
Odds for Ravens vs. Chargers
Over/under insights
- Baltimore and its opponents have combined to score more than 51.5 points in three of five games this season.
- Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to score more than 51.5 points in two games this season.
- Sunday's total is 4.1 points lower than the two team's combined 55.6 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to surrender 46.6 points per game, 4.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Ravens games have an average total of 49.0 points this season, 2.5 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- The 51.5 over/under in this game is 0.8 points above the 50.7 average total in Chargers games this season.
Ravens stats and trends
- Baltimore has two wins against the spread in five games this season.
- This season, the Ravens are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 3 points or more (in three chances).
- Baltimore's games this year have gone over the total in three out of five opportunities (60%).
- The Ravens rack up 27.2 points per game, four more than the Chargers give up per matchup (23.2).
- Baltimore is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 23.2 points.
- The Ravens collect 68.8 more yards per game (440.6) than the Chargers give up per matchup (371.8).
- Baltimore is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team amasses more than 371.8 yards.
- The Ravens have six giveaways this season, while the Chargers have seven takeaways.
Chargers stats and trends
- Los Angeles has played five games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Chargers have been underdogs by 3 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
- Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).
- This year the Chargers put up five more points per game (28.4) than the Ravens surrender (23.4).
- When Los Angeles records more than 23.4 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Chargers average 411.4 yards per game, 21.8 more yards than the 389.6 the Ravens allow.
- When Los Angeles piles up over 389.6 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Chargers have five giveaways this season, while the Ravens have five takeaways.
Home and road insights
- The Ravens are winless ATS (0-1) as 3-point favorites or greater at home.
- The average total in Ravens home games this season is 50.0 points, 1.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (51.5).
- The average total in Chargers away games this season is 49.8 points, 1.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under (51.5).
