The No. 19 BYU Cougars (5-1) will try to prove oddsmakers wrong when they play the Baylor Bears (5-1) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 as 6-point underdogs. The game's point total is 50.5.

Odds for Baylor vs. BYU

Favorite Spread Total Baylor -6 50.5

Over/Under Insights

Baylor and its opponents have gone over the current 50.5-point total in four of six games this season.

BYU has combined with its opponents to score more than 50.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 65.5, is 15 points above Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 12.2 points greater than the 38.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Bears and their opponents score an average of 49.1 points per game, 1.4 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 55.5 PPG average total in Cougars games this season is five points more than this game's over/under.

Baylor Stats and Trends

Baylor is 4-2-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Bears have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 6 points or more.

Baylor's games this year have hit the over four times in six opportunities (66.7%).

The Bears rack up 38.3 points per game, 17.8 more than the Cougars surrender per matchup (20.5).

Baylor is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 20.5 points.

The Bears average 92.7 more yards per game (460.5) than the Cougars give up per outing (367.8).

In games that Baylor piles up over 367.8 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Bears have four giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 10 takeaways .

BYU Stats and Trends

BYU has played six games, with three wins against the spread.

The Cougars covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 6 points or more.

BYU's games this season have gone over the total in one out of six opportunities (16.7%).

This year the Cougars rack up 9.4 more points per game (27.2) than the Bears allow (17.8).

BYU is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it scores more than 17.8 points.

The Cougars collect 80.5 more yards per game (403.2) than the Bears give up per outing (322.7).

In games that BYU churns out over 322.7 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Cougars have turned the ball over six times, four fewer times than the Bears have forced turnovers (10).

