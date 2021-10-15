October 15, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Ben Roethlisberger Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Pittsburgh vs. Seattle

Author:
Oct 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) passes the ball against the Denver Broncos during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 27-19. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) passes the ball against the Denver Broncos during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 27-19. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any bets on Ben Roethlisberger's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some key stats and trends to know. Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Steelers (2-3) and the Seattle Seahawks (2-3) face off in a Week 6 matchup from Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds

Pass YdsPass Yds PayoutPass TdsPass Tds Payout

257.5

-115

1.5

-129

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Steelers vs. Seahawks Odds

Season Stats

  • Roethlisberger has 1,286 passing yards (257.2 ypg), completing 63.6% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
  • He also adds nine rushing yards (1.8 ypg) on six carries.
  • The Steelers, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 65.9% of the time while running the ball 34.1% of the time.
  • Roethlisberger has attempted 20 of his 195 passes in the red zone, accounting for 71.4% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Roethlisberger's matchup with the Seahawks.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

5

2+ Pass TDs

1

1+ Rush TDs

5

Matchup vs. Seattle

  • In one matchup against the Seahawks, Roethlisberger threw for 75 passing yards, 182.5 yards fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Roethlisberger did not throw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Seahawks.
  • Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Seahawks date back to 2016.
  • The 321.6 yards per game the Seahawks are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense.
  • With nine passing TDs conceded this season, the Seahawks defense is ranked 19th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Broncos, Roethlisberger went 15-for-25 (60.0 percent) for 253 yards, while tossing two touchdowns.
  • Roethlisberger has thrown for 803 yards (267.7 ypg) on 79-of-123 passing with four touchdowns and three interceptions over his last three games.

Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Chase Claypool

35

17.9%

20

341

1

1

5.0%

Diontae Johnson

37

19.0%

25

305

3

3

15.0%

Najee Harris

39

20.0%

28

198

1

9

45.0%

Powered By Data Skrive