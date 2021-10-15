Oct 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) passes the ball against the Denver Broncos during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 27-19. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any bets on Ben Roethlisberger's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some key stats and trends to know. Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Steelers (2-3) and the Seattle Seahawks (2-3) face off in a Week 6 matchup from Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds

Pass Yds Pass Yds Payout Pass Tds Pass Tds Payout 257.5 -115 1.5 -129

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Steelers vs. Seahawks Odds

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Roethlisberger has 1,286 passing yards (257.2 ypg), completing 63.6% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.

He also adds nine rushing yards (1.8 ypg) on six carries.

The Steelers, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 65.9% of the time while running the ball 34.1% of the time.

Roethlisberger has attempted 20 of his 195 passes in the red zone, accounting for 71.4% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 5 2+ Pass TDs 1 1+ Rush TDs 5

Matchup vs. Seattle

In one matchup against the Seahawks, Roethlisberger threw for 75 passing yards, 182.5 yards fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Roethlisberger did not throw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Seahawks.

Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Seahawks date back to 2016.

The 321.6 yards per game the Seahawks are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense.

With nine passing TDs conceded this season, the Seahawks defense is ranked 19th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Broncos, Roethlisberger went 15-for-25 (60.0 percent) for 253 yards, while tossing two touchdowns.

Roethlisberger has thrown for 803 yards (267.7 ypg) on 79-of-123 passing with four touchdowns and three interceptions over his last three games.

Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chase Claypool 35 17.9% 20 341 1 1 5.0% Diontae Johnson 37 19.0% 25 305 3 3 15.0% Najee Harris 39 20.0% 28 198 1 9 45.0%

