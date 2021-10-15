Publish date:
Ben Roethlisberger Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Pittsburgh vs. Seattle
Before placing any bets on Ben Roethlisberger's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some key stats and trends to know. Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Steelers (2-3) and the Seattle Seahawks (2-3) face off in a Week 6 matchup from Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds
|Pass Yds
|Pass Yds Payout
|Pass Tds
|Pass Tds Payout
257.5
-115
1.5
-129
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Steelers vs. Seahawks Odds
Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Roethlisberger has 1,286 passing yards (257.2 ypg), completing 63.6% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
- He also adds nine rushing yards (1.8 ypg) on six carries.
- The Steelers, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 65.9% of the time while running the ball 34.1% of the time.
- Roethlisberger has attempted 20 of his 195 passes in the red zone, accounting for 71.4% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
5
2+ Pass TDs
1
1+ Rush TDs
5
Matchup vs. Seattle
- In one matchup against the Seahawks, Roethlisberger threw for 75 passing yards, 182.5 yards fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Roethlisberger did not throw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Seahawks.
- Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Seahawks date back to 2016.
- The 321.6 yards per game the Seahawks are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense.
- With nine passing TDs conceded this season, the Seahawks defense is ranked 19th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Broncos, Roethlisberger went 15-for-25 (60.0 percent) for 253 yards, while tossing two touchdowns.
- Roethlisberger has thrown for 803 yards (267.7 ypg) on 79-of-123 passing with four touchdowns and three interceptions over his last three games.
Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Chase Claypool
35
17.9%
20
341
1
1
5.0%
Diontae Johnson
37
19.0%
25
305
3
3
15.0%
Najee Harris
39
20.0%
28
198
1
9
45.0%
