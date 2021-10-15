Oct 9, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; Boise State Broncos head coach Andy Avalos encourages his team from the sideline during the third quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The Air Force Falcons (5-1, 0-0 MWC) are 3.5-point underdogs in a road MWC matchup against the Boise State Broncos (3-3, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Albertsons Stadium. An over/under of 51.5 is set for the game.

Odds for Boise State vs. Air Force

Favorite Spread Total Boise State -3.5 51.5

Over/Under Insights

Boise State and its opponents have combined to score more than 51.5 points in three of six games this season.

Air Force's games have gone over 51.5 points in only one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to score 64.2 points per game, 12.7 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 38 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 13.5 fewer than the 51.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Broncos games this season is 61.8, 10.3 points more than Saturday's over/under of 51.5.

In 2021, games involving the Falcons have averaged a total of 48.0 points, 3.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Boise State Stats and Trends

In Boise State's six games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

The Broncos have been favored by 3.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Boise State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

The Broncos rack up 31.5 points per game, 15.3 more than the Falcons allow per contest (16.2).

Boise State is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall this season when the team puts up more than 16.2 points.

The Broncos collect 367.3 yards per game, 86.5 more yards than the 280.8 the Falcons allow per matchup.

Boise State is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team piles up more than 280.8 yards.

The Broncos have eight giveaways this season, while the Falcons have nine takeaways .

Air Force Stats and Trends

Air Force has four wins against the spread in six games this season.

Air Force's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

The Falcons score 32.7 points per game, 10.9 more than the Broncos give up (21.8).

Air Force is 4-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team scores more than 21.8 points.

The Falcons rack up only 9.2 more yards per game (423.5) than the Broncos give up per outing (414.3).

In games that Air Force amasses more than 414.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Falcons have three giveaways this season, while the Broncos have 16 takeaways .

Season Stats