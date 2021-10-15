October 15, 2021
Brandin Cooks Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Houston vs. Indianapolis

Oct 3, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson (30) prepares to make a tackle on Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks (13) in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Brandin Cooks has player prop bets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC South foes hit the field in Week 6 when Cooks and the Houston Texans (1-4) meet the Indianapolis Colts (1-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Odds

Rec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

68.5

-117

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Texans vs. Colts Odds

Season Stats

  • Cooks' team-leading 392 receiving yards (78.4 per game) have come via 31 catches (44 targets), and he has one touchdown.
  • Cooks has been the target of 44 of his team's 140 passing attempts this season, or 31.4% of the target share.
  • Cooks has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 18.8% of his team's 16 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Texans, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.2% of the time while running the football 47.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • Cooks' 62 receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the Colts are 6.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Cooks, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • Note: Cooks' stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.
  • The 274.0 passing yards the Colts allow per game makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Colts have given up 15 touchdowns through the air (3.0 per game). They are 32nd in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Patriots last week, Cooks was targeted five times and picked up 23 yards on three receptions.
  • Over his last three outings, Cooks' 23 targets have resulted in 17 catches for 182 yards (60.7 ypg).

Cooks' Houston Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Brandin Cooks

44

31.4%

31

392

1

3

18.8%

Chris Conley

10

7.1%

6

124

1

0

0.0%

David Johnson

16

11.4%

13

113

1

3

18.8%

Chris Moore

5

3.6%

5

109

1

1

6.2%

