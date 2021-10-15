Oct 3, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson (30) prepares to make a tackle on Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks (13) in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Brandin Cooks has player prop bets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC South foes hit the field in Week 6 when Cooks and the Houston Texans (1-4) meet the Indianapolis Colts (1-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 68.5 -117

Texans vs. Colts Odds

Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cooks' team-leading 392 receiving yards (78.4 per game) have come via 31 catches (44 targets), and he has one touchdown.

Cooks has been the target of 44 of his team's 140 passing attempts this season, or 31.4% of the target share.

Cooks has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 18.8% of his team's 16 red zone pass attempts.

The Texans, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.2% of the time while running the football 47.8% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

Cooks' 62 receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the Colts are 6.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Cooks, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

Note: Cooks' stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.

The 274.0 passing yards the Colts allow per game makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Colts have given up 15 touchdowns through the air (3.0 per game). They are 32nd in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Patriots last week, Cooks was targeted five times and picked up 23 yards on three receptions.

Over his last three outings, Cooks' 23 targets have resulted in 17 catches for 182 yards (60.7 ypg).

Cooks' Houston Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Brandin Cooks 44 31.4% 31 392 1 3 18.8% Chris Conley 10 7.1% 6 124 1 0 0.0% David Johnson 16 11.4% 13 113 1 3 18.8% Chris Moore 5 3.6% 5 109 1 1 6.2%

