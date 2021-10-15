Oct 3, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) finds a hole to run against the Houston Texans in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The best teams from opposing divisions meet when the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills (4-1) hit the field as a 5.5-point favorite against the AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans (3-2) on Monday, October 18, 2021 at Nissan Stadium. The over/under is 53.5 for this matchup.

Odds for Bills vs. Titans

Over/under insights

Buffalo and its opponents have combined to put up more than 53.5 points in three of six games this season.

Tennessee has combined with its opponents to score more than 53.5 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to average 60.8 points per game, 7.3 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 38.8 points per game, 14.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Bills games this season is 49.0, 4.5 points fewer than Monday's total of 53.5.

The 53.5 over/under in this game is 3.9 points higher than the 49.6 average total in Titans games this season.

Bills stats and trends

Buffalo has played five games, with five wins against the spread.

This season, the Bills have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.

Buffalo's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

This year, the Bills put up 8.4 more points per game (34.4) than the Titans surrender (26).

When Buffalo scores more than 26 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Bills rack up 33 more yards per game (410.4) than the Titans give up per matchup (377.4).

Buffalo is 4-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team picks up more than 377.4 yards.

This year, the Bills have turned the ball over four times, while the Titans have forced four.

Titans stats and trends

Tennessee is 3-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Titans covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 5.5 points or more.

Tennessee has gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities this season (three times over five games with a set point total).

The Titans rack up 13.6 more points per game (26.4) than the Bills allow (12.8).

When Tennessee scores more than 12.8 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Titans rack up 137.4 more yards per game (389.2) than the Bills give up (251.8).

Tennessee is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team piles up over 251.8 yards.

The Titans have seven giveaways this season, while the Bills have 15 takeaways.

Home and road insights

The average total in Titans home games this season is 50.5 points, 3.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (53.5).

Buffalo is 3-0 against the spread, and 3-0 overall, away from home.

Buffalo has gone over the total once in three away games this season.

This season, Bills away games average 52.3 points, 1.2 fewer than this outing's over/under (53.5).

