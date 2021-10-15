October 15, 2021
Buffalo Bills vs. Tennessee Titans NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights

Oct 3, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) finds a hole to run against the Houston Texans in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The best teams from opposing divisions meet when the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills (4-1) hit the field as a 5.5-point favorite against the AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans (3-2) on Monday, October 18, 2021 at Nissan Stadium. The over/under is 53.5 for this matchup.

Odds for Bills vs. Titans

Over/under insights

  • Buffalo and its opponents have combined to put up more than 53.5 points in three of six games this season.
  • Tennessee has combined with its opponents to score more than 53.5 points in two games this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 60.8 points per game, 7.3 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 38.8 points per game, 14.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Bills games this season is 49.0, 4.5 points fewer than Monday's total of 53.5.
  • The 53.5 over/under in this game is 3.9 points higher than the 49.6 average total in Titans games this season.
  • Buffalo has played five games, with five wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Bills have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.
  • Buffalo's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).
  • This year, the Bills put up 8.4 more points per game (34.4) than the Titans surrender (26).
  • When Buffalo scores more than 26 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
  • The Bills rack up 33 more yards per game (410.4) than the Titans give up per matchup (377.4).
  • Buffalo is 4-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team picks up more than 377.4 yards.
  • This year, the Bills have turned the ball over four times, while the Titans have forced four.
  • Tennessee is 3-2-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Titans covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 5.5 points or more.
  • Tennessee has gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities this season (three times over five games with a set point total).
  • The Titans rack up 13.6 more points per game (26.4) than the Bills allow (12.8).
  • When Tennessee scores more than 12.8 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Titans rack up 137.4 more yards per game (389.2) than the Bills give up (251.8).
  • Tennessee is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team piles up over 251.8 yards.
  • The Titans have seven giveaways this season, while the Bills have 15 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • The average total in Titans home games this season is 50.5 points, 3.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (53.5).
  • Buffalo is 3-0 against the spread, and 3-0 overall, away from home.
  • Buffalo has gone over the total once in three away games this season.
  • This season, Bills away games average 52.3 points, 1.2 fewer than this outing's over/under (53.5).

