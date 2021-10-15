Publish date:
Buffalo Bills vs. Tennessee Titans NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights
The best teams from opposing divisions meet when the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills (4-1) hit the field as a 5.5-point favorite against the AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans (3-2) on Monday, October 18, 2021 at Nissan Stadium. The over/under is 53.5 for this matchup.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Bills vs. Titans
Over/under insights
- Buffalo and its opponents have combined to put up more than 53.5 points in three of six games this season.
- Tennessee has combined with its opponents to score more than 53.5 points in two games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 60.8 points per game, 7.3 more than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads combine to surrender 38.8 points per game, 14.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Bills games this season is 49.0, 4.5 points fewer than Monday's total of 53.5.
- The 53.5 over/under in this game is 3.9 points higher than the 49.6 average total in Titans games this season.
Bills stats and trends
- Buffalo has played five games, with five wins against the spread.
- This season, the Bills have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.
- Buffalo's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).
- This year, the Bills put up 8.4 more points per game (34.4) than the Titans surrender (26).
- When Buffalo scores more than 26 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Bills rack up 33 more yards per game (410.4) than the Titans give up per matchup (377.4).
- Buffalo is 4-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team picks up more than 377.4 yards.
- This year, the Bills have turned the ball over four times, while the Titans have forced four.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Buffalo's matchup with the Titans.
Titans stats and trends
- Tennessee is 3-2-0 against the spread this year.
- The Titans covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 5.5 points or more.
- Tennessee has gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities this season (three times over five games with a set point total).
- The Titans rack up 13.6 more points per game (26.4) than the Bills allow (12.8).
- When Tennessee scores more than 12.8 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Titans rack up 137.4 more yards per game (389.2) than the Bills give up (251.8).
- Tennessee is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team piles up over 251.8 yards.
- The Titans have seven giveaways this season, while the Bills have 15 takeaways.
Home and road insights
- The average total in Titans home games this season is 50.5 points, 3.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (53.5).
- Buffalo is 3-0 against the spread, and 3-0 overall, away from home.
- Buffalo has gone over the total once in three away games this season.
- This season, Bills away games average 52.3 points, 1.2 fewer than this outing's over/under (53.5).
Powered by Data Skrive.