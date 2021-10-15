Sep 18, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Bulls head coach Maurice Linguist cheers for his special teams defense after a missed field goal by the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers during the second quarter of play at UB Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nicholas LoVerde-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bulls (2-4, 0-0 MAC) are 7.5-point favorites when they host the Ohio Bobcats (1-5, 0-0 MAC) in conference action on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at UB Stadium. The game has a point total of 56.5.

Odds for Buffalo vs. Ohio

Favorite Spread Total Buffalo -7.5 56.5

Over/Under Insights

Buffalo has combined with its opponents to score more than 56.5 points only twice this year.

Ohio's games have gone over 56.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to score 50.5 points per game, six less than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is three points fewer than the 59.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Bulls games this season feature an average total of 57.7 points, a number 1.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 56.5 over/under in this game is 2.9 points above the 53.6 average total in Bobcats games this season.

Buffalo Stats and Trends

Buffalo has covered the spread one time this season.

The Bulls have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 7.5 points or more.

Buffalo's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in five opportunities (40%).

The Bulls score just 0.1 fewer points per game (31.2) than the Bobcats allow (31.3).

Buffalo is 0-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team records more than 31.3 points.

The Bulls average just 15.3 fewer yards per game (410.7), than the Bobcats give up per contest (426).

Buffalo is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team totals over 426 yards.

This year, the Bulls have turned the ball over six times, one more than the Bobcats' takeaways (5).

Ohio Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Ohio has two wins against the spread.

The Bobcats have been underdogs by 7.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread once.

Ohio's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

The Bobcats average 8.9 fewer points per game (19.3) than the Bulls give up (28.2).

The Bobcats average 83.7 fewer yards per game (346.3) than the Bulls allow per outing (430).

This year the Bobcats have turned the ball over seven times, two more than the Bulls' takeaways (5).

Season Stats