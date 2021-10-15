Publish date:
Buffalo vs. Ohio College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Buffalo Bulls (2-4, 0-0 MAC) are 7.5-point favorites when they host the Ohio Bobcats (1-5, 0-0 MAC) in conference action on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at UB Stadium. The game has a point total of 56.5.
Odds for Buffalo vs. Ohio
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Buffalo
-7.5
56.5
Over/Under Insights
- Buffalo has combined with its opponents to score more than 56.5 points only twice this year.
- Ohio's games have gone over 56.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- The two teams combine to score 50.5 points per game, six less than the total in this contest.
- This contest's total is three points fewer than the 59.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- Bulls games this season feature an average total of 57.7 points, a number 1.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 56.5 over/under in this game is 2.9 points above the 53.6 average total in Bobcats games this season.
Buffalo Stats and Trends
- Buffalo has covered the spread one time this season.
- The Bulls have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 7.5 points or more.
- Buffalo's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in five opportunities (40%).
- The Bulls score just 0.1 fewer points per game (31.2) than the Bobcats allow (31.3).
- Buffalo is 0-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team records more than 31.3 points.
- The Bulls average just 15.3 fewer yards per game (410.7), than the Bobcats give up per contest (426).
- Buffalo is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team totals over 426 yards.
- This year, the Bulls have turned the ball over six times, one more than the Bobcats' takeaways (5).
Ohio Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season Ohio has two wins against the spread.
- The Bobcats have been underdogs by 7.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread once.
- Ohio's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Bobcats average 8.9 fewer points per game (19.3) than the Bulls give up (28.2).
- The Bobcats average 83.7 fewer yards per game (346.3) than the Bulls allow per outing (430).
- This year the Bobcats have turned the ball over seven times, two more than the Bulls' takeaways (5).
Season Stats
|Buffalo
|Stats
|Ohio
31.2
Avg. Points Scored
19.3
28.2
Avg. Points Allowed
31.3
410.7
Avg. Total Yards
346.3
430
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
426
6
Giveaways
7
5
Takeaways
5