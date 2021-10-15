Publish date:
C.J. Uzomah Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Cincinnati vs. Detroit
Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about C.J. Uzomah and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Uzomah's Cincinnati Bengals (3-2) and the Detroit Lions (0-5) square off in Week 6 at Ford Field.
C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
21.5
-117
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Bengals vs. Lions Odds
C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Uzomah has reeled in 11 passes (on 13 targets) for 150 yards (30.0 per game) and two touchdowns this year.
- So far this season, 9.0% of the 145 passes thrown by his team have gone Uzomah's way.
- The Bengals, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 53.5% of the time while running the ball 46.5% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Detroit
- Uzomah's one receiving yard in his one matchup against the Lions is 20.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Uzomah caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Lions.
- Note: Uzomah's stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.
- The 269.0 yards per game the Lions are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.
- The Lions have surrendered eight touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 14th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Packers, Uzomah was targeted two times and racked up two catches for 16 yards.
- Over his last three outings, Uzomah racked up seven catches on nine targets and averaged 37.0 receiving yards with two touchdowns.
Uzomah's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
C.J. Uzomah
13
9.0%
11
150
2
0
0.0%
Ja'Marr Chase
35
24.1%
23
456
5
1
10.0%
Tyler Boyd
35
24.1%
27
283
1
2
20.0%
Tee Higgins
22
15.2%
15
150
2
3
30.0%
