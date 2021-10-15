Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah (87) runs downfield after completing a catch in the first quarter of a Week 5 NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Green Bay Packers At Cincinnati Bengals Oct 10

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about C.J. Uzomah and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Uzomah's Cincinnati Bengals (3-2) and the Detroit Lions (0-5) square off in Week 6 at Ford Field.

C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 21.5 -117

Bengals vs. Lions Odds

C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Uzomah has reeled in 11 passes (on 13 targets) for 150 yards (30.0 per game) and two touchdowns this year.

So far this season, 9.0% of the 145 passes thrown by his team have gone Uzomah's way.

The Bengals, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 53.5% of the time while running the ball 46.5% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Detroit

Uzomah's one receiving yard in his one matchup against the Lions is 20.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Uzomah caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Lions.

Note: Uzomah's stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.

The 269.0 yards per game the Lions are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.

The Lions have surrendered eight touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 14th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Packers, Uzomah was targeted two times and racked up two catches for 16 yards.

Over his last three outings, Uzomah racked up seven catches on nine targets and averaged 37.0 receiving yards with two touchdowns.

Uzomah's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % C.J. Uzomah 13 9.0% 11 150 2 0 0.0% Ja'Marr Chase 35 24.1% 23 456 5 1 10.0% Tyler Boyd 35 24.1% 27 283 1 2 20.0% Tee Higgins 22 15.2% 15 150 2 3 30.0%

