Minnesota Vikings vs. Carolina Panthers NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Minnesota Vikings (2-3) are favored by just 2 points against the Carolina Panthers (3-2) on Sunday, October 17, 2021. This game has an over/under of 45.5 points.
Odds for Vikings vs. Panthers
Over/under insights
- Minnesota has combined with its opponents to score more than 45.5 points in three of five games this season.
- Carolina has combined with its opponents to score more than 45.5 points in one game this season.
- The two teams combine to average 45.6 points per game, 0.1 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to surrender 39.2 points per game, 6.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Vikings and their opponents have scored an average of 50.6 points per game in 2020, 5.1 more than Sunday's total.
- The 45.5-point over/under for this game is 0.5 points below the 46.0 points per game average total in Panthers games this season.
Vikings stats and trends
- Minnesota has two wins against the spread in five games this season.
- This season, the Vikings are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 2 points or more.
- Minnesota's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).
- This year, the Vikings rack up 5.2 more points per game (22.6) than the Panthers allow (17.4).
- Minnesota is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall this season when the team records more than 17.4 points.
- The Vikings average 127 more yards per game (382.8) than the Panthers give up per matchup (255.8).
- When Minnesota totals over 255.8 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Vikings have turned the ball over four times this season, one fewer than the Panthers have forced (5).
Panthers stats and trends
- Carolina has three wins against the spread in five games this year.
- The Panthers have been underdogs by 2 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.
- Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).
- This year the Panthers rack up just 1.2 more points per game (23) than the Vikings give up (21.8).
- Carolina is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.8 points.
- The Panthers collect just 5.4 fewer yards per game (363.4) than the Vikings allow per matchup (368.8).
- When Carolina amasses more than 368.8 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Panthers have turned the ball over three more times (7 total) than the Vikings have forced a turnover (4) this season.
Home and road insights
- At home this season, Carolina has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.
- At home, the Panthers have one win ATS (1-1) as 2-point underdogs or more.
- Carolina has not hit the over in three home games this season.
- Panthers home games this season average 45.2 total points, 0.3 fewer than this outing's over/under (45.5).
- On the road, the Vikings are winless ATS (0-1) as 2-point favorites or more.
- This season, Vikings away games average 49.0 points, 3.5 more than this outing's over/under (45.5).
