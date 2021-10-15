Oct 10, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) runs the ball as Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Alex Singleton (49) defends during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings (2-3) are favored by just 2 points against the Carolina Panthers (3-2) on Sunday, October 17, 2021. This game has an over/under of 45.5 points.

Odds for Vikings vs. Panthers

Over/under insights

Minnesota has combined with its opponents to score more than 45.5 points in three of five games this season.

Carolina has combined with its opponents to score more than 45.5 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to average 45.6 points per game, 0.1 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 39.2 points per game, 6.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Vikings and their opponents have scored an average of 50.6 points per game in 2020, 5.1 more than Sunday's total.

The 45.5-point over/under for this game is 0.5 points below the 46.0 points per game average total in Panthers games this season.

Vikings stats and trends

Minnesota has two wins against the spread in five games this season.

This season, the Vikings are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 2 points or more.

Minnesota's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

This year, the Vikings rack up 5.2 more points per game (22.6) than the Panthers allow (17.4).

Minnesota is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall this season when the team records more than 17.4 points.

The Vikings average 127 more yards per game (382.8) than the Panthers give up per matchup (255.8).

When Minnesota totals over 255.8 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Vikings have turned the ball over four times this season, one fewer than the Panthers have forced (5).

Panthers stats and trends

Carolina has three wins against the spread in five games this year.

The Panthers have been underdogs by 2 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.

Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).

This year the Panthers rack up just 1.2 more points per game (23) than the Vikings give up (21.8).

Carolina is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.8 points.

The Panthers collect just 5.4 fewer yards per game (363.4) than the Vikings allow per matchup (368.8).

When Carolina amasses more than 368.8 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Panthers have turned the ball over three more times (7 total) than the Vikings have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Home and road insights

At home this season, Carolina has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.

At home, the Panthers have one win ATS (1-1) as 2-point underdogs or more.

Carolina has not hit the over in three home games this season.

Panthers home games this season average 45.2 total points, 0.3 fewer than this outing's over/under (45.5).

On the road, the Vikings are winless ATS (0-1) as 2-point favorites or more.

This season, Vikings away games average 49.0 points, 3.5 more than this outing's over/under (45.5).

