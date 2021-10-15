Publish date:
Carson Wentz Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Indianapolis vs. Houston
Before Carson Wentz hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts (1-4) ready for an AFC South matchup in Week 6 with the Houston Texans (1-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Carson Wentz Prop Bet Odds
|Pass Yds
|Pass Yds Payout
|Pass Tds
|Pass Tds Payout
249.5
-115
1.5
-143
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Colts vs. Texans Odds
Carson Wentz Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Wentz has passed for 1,322 yards (264.4 per game) while completing 65.3% of his passes (113-for-173), with seven touchdowns and one interception.
- He's also carried the ball 16 times for 73 yards, averaging 14.6 yards per game.
- The Colts, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.2% of the time while running the football 42.8% of the time.
- Wentz has thrown 22 passes in the red zone this season, 37.9% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Wentz's matchup with the Texans.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
1
1+ Pass TDs
4
2+ Pass TDs
3
1+ Rush TDs
4
Matchup vs. Houston
- Wentz recorded zero passing yards in one matchup against the Texans, 249.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
- Wentz did not throw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Texans.
- The 267.2 yards per game the Texans are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.
- With seven passing TDs allowed this year, the Texans defense is ranked 10th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Wentz put together a 402-yard performance against the Ravens last week, completing 71.4% of his pass attempts and throwing for two touchdowns.
- Wentz has thrown for 824 yards (274.7 ypg) on 68-of-104 passing with four touchdowns and zero interceptions over his last three games.
Wentz's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Michael Pittman Jr.
43
24.2%
29
368
1
6
27.3%
Zach Pascal
28
15.7%
18
204
3
9
40.9%
Jonathan Taylor
16
9.0%
14
197
1
1
4.5%
Powered By Data Skrive