October 15, 2021
Carson Wentz Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Indianapolis vs. Houston

Oct 11, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) attempts a shovel pass to Colts running back Nyheim Hines (21) against the Baltimore Ravens during the fourth quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Before Carson Wentz hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts (1-4) ready for an AFC South matchup in Week 6 with the Houston Texans (1-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Carson Wentz Prop Bet Odds

Pass YdsPass Yds PayoutPass TdsPass Tds Payout

249.5

-115

1.5

-143

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Colts vs. Texans Odds

Season Stats

  • Wentz has passed for 1,322 yards (264.4 per game) while completing 65.3% of his passes (113-for-173), with seven touchdowns and one interception.
  • He's also carried the ball 16 times for 73 yards, averaging 14.6 yards per game.
  • The Colts, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.2% of the time while running the football 42.8% of the time.
  • Wentz has thrown 22 passes in the red zone this season, 37.9% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Wentz's matchup with the Texans.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

1

1+ Pass TDs

4

2+ Pass TDs

3

1+ Rush TDs

4

Matchup vs. Houston

  • Wentz recorded zero passing yards in one matchup against the Texans, 249.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
  • Wentz did not throw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Texans.
  • The 267.2 yards per game the Texans are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.
  • With seven passing TDs allowed this year, the Texans defense is ranked 10th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Wentz put together a 402-yard performance against the Ravens last week, completing 71.4% of his pass attempts and throwing for two touchdowns.
  • Wentz has thrown for 824 yards (274.7 ypg) on 68-of-104 passing with four touchdowns and zero interceptions over his last three games.

Wentz's Indianapolis Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Michael Pittman Jr.

43

24.2%

29

368

1

6

27.3%

Zach Pascal

28

15.7%

18

204

3

9

40.9%

Jonathan Taylor

16

9.0%

14

197

1

1

4.5%

