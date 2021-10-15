Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) and wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) celebrate a touchdown in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Before CeeDee Lamb hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Lamb's Dallas Cowboys (4-1) and the New England Patriots (2-3) go toe-to-toe in a Week 6 matchup from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 69.5 -115

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Cowboys vs. Patriots Odds

CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Lamb's 348 receiving yards (69.6 per game) are the best mark amongst the Cowboys. He's been targeted 38 times, and has 24 catches and two touchdowns.

Lamb has been the target of 22.9% (38 total) of his team's 166 passing attempts this season.

Lamb has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 16.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.

The Cowboys have called a pass in 50.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Lamb's matchup with the Patriots.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. New England

This week Lamb will face the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense (224.2 yards allowed per game).

With six passing TDs allowed this season, the Patriots defense is ranked fifth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Giants last week, Lamb was targeted six times and racked up 84 yards on four receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Lamb has contributed with nine receptions for 163 yards and one touchdown in his last three games. He's been targeted 14 times, producing 54.3 yards per game.

Lamb's Dallas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % CeeDee Lamb 38 22.9% 24 348 2 4 16.0% Amari Cooper 35 21.1% 25 318 4 8 32.0% Dalton Schultz 31 18.7% 26 280 3 4 16.0% Cedrick Wilson 12 7.2% 10 126 2 1 4.0%

Powered By Data Skrive