Publish date:
CeeDee Lamb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Dallas vs. New England
Before CeeDee Lamb hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Lamb's Dallas Cowboys (4-1) and the New England Patriots (2-3) go toe-to-toe in a Week 6 matchup from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
69.5
-115
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Cowboys vs. Patriots Odds
CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Lamb's 348 receiving yards (69.6 per game) are the best mark amongst the Cowboys. He's been targeted 38 times, and has 24 catches and two touchdowns.
- Lamb has been the target of 22.9% (38 total) of his team's 166 passing attempts this season.
- Lamb has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 16.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.
- The Cowboys have called a pass in 50.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Lamb's matchup with the Patriots.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. New England
- This week Lamb will face the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense (224.2 yards allowed per game).
- With six passing TDs allowed this season, the Patriots defense is ranked fifth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Giants last week, Lamb was targeted six times and racked up 84 yards on four receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Lamb has contributed with nine receptions for 163 yards and one touchdown in his last three games. He's been targeted 14 times, producing 54.3 yards per game.
Lamb's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
CeeDee Lamb
38
22.9%
24
348
2
4
16.0%
Amari Cooper
35
21.1%
25
318
4
8
32.0%
Dalton Schultz
31
18.7%
26
280
3
4
16.0%
Cedrick Wilson
12
7.2%
10
126
2
1
4.0%
Powered By Data Skrive