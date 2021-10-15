Publish date:
Cincinnati vs. UCF College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The No. 3 Cincinnati Bearcats (5-0, 0-0 AAC) will put their second-ranked scoring defense to the test against the UCF Knights (3-2, 0-0 AAC) and the No. 21 scoring offense in college football, on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Bearcats are heavily favored by 21.5 points in the game. The game has a point total set at 56.5.
Odds for Cincinnati vs. UCF
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Cincinnati
-21.5
56.5
Over/Under Insights
- Cincinnati and its opponents have combined for 56.5 points just twice this season.
- So far this season, 80% of UCF's games (4/5) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 56.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 77.8, is 21.3 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 16.9 points more than the 39.6 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Bearcats games have an average total of 51.0 points this season, 5.5 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Knights have averaged a total of 64.4 points, 7.9 more than the set total in this contest.
Cincinnati Stats and Trends
- Cincinnati has four wins against the spread in five games this season.
- The Bearcats have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 21.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Cincinnati has gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities this year (three times in five games with a set point total).
- This year, the Bearcats rack up 13.6 more points per game (41.0) than the Knights allow (27.4).
- Cincinnati is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 27.4 points.
- The Bearcats rack up 438.6 yards per game, 72.8 more yards than the 365.8 the Knights give up per contest.
- When Cincinnati picks up over 365.8 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Bearcats have seven giveaways this season, while the Knights have eight takeaways .
UCF Stats and Trends
- UCF has covered the spread once this season.
- UCF has gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities this season (three times in five games with a set point total).
- The Knights average 36.8 points per game, 24.6 more than the Bearcats allow (12.2).
- When UCF records more than 12.2 points, it is 1-4 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Knights rack up 469.0 yards per game, 174.8 more yards than the 294.2 the Bearcats allow.
- UCF is 1-4 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team amasses more than 294.2 yards.
- The Knights have six giveaways this season, while the Bearcats have 15 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Cincinnati
|Stats
|UCF
41.0
Avg. Points Scored
36.8
12.2
Avg. Points Allowed
27.4
438.6
Avg. Total Yards
469.0
294.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
365.8
7
Giveaways
6
15
Takeaways
8