The No. 3 Cincinnati Bearcats (5-0, 0-0 AAC) will put their second-ranked scoring defense to the test against the UCF Knights (3-2, 0-0 AAC) and the No. 21 scoring offense in college football, on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Bearcats are heavily favored by 21.5 points in the game. The game has a point total set at 56.5.

Odds for Cincinnati vs. UCF

Favorite Spread Total Cincinnati -21.5 56.5

Over/Under Insights

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined for 56.5 points just twice this season.

So far this season, 80% of UCF's games (4/5) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 56.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 77.8, is 21.3 points more than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 16.9 points more than the 39.6 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Bearcats games have an average total of 51.0 points this season, 5.5 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Knights have averaged a total of 64.4 points, 7.9 more than the set total in this contest.

Cincinnati Stats and Trends

Cincinnati has four wins against the spread in five games this season.

The Bearcats have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 21.5 points or more (in three chances).

Cincinnati has gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities this year (three times in five games with a set point total).

This year, the Bearcats rack up 13.6 more points per game (41.0) than the Knights allow (27.4).

Cincinnati is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 27.4 points.

The Bearcats rack up 438.6 yards per game, 72.8 more yards than the 365.8 the Knights give up per contest.

When Cincinnati picks up over 365.8 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Bearcats have seven giveaways this season, while the Knights have eight takeaways .

UCF Stats and Trends

UCF has covered the spread once this season.

UCF has gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities this season (three times in five games with a set point total).

The Knights average 36.8 points per game, 24.6 more than the Bearcats allow (12.2).

When UCF records more than 12.2 points, it is 1-4 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Knights rack up 469.0 yards per game, 174.8 more yards than the 294.2 the Bearcats allow.

UCF is 1-4 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team amasses more than 294.2 yards.

The Knights have six giveaways this season, while the Bearcats have 15 takeaways .

Season Stats